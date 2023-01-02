BOONE — For the Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team, the annual High Country Holiday Classic was a bit of a mixed bag. Over the three-day tournament, a two-game winning run found Watauga playing in the final, but then lost against the visiting Apex Friendship Patriots in a 62-64 nail-biter.
In the first round of the HCHC tournament, on Wednesday, Dec. 28 the Pioneers matched up against the Forbush Falcons (1-12), where a collective spirited effort led to a dominant 73-24 victory for Watauga.
Senior forward Grant Morrison started off the game strong, using drives and slashing cuts into the paint to net himself a quick eight points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, 6’6” junior forward Jackson Pryor gobbled up rebounds for second chance buckets, on the way to a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds).
Watauga freshman guard Cade Keller displayed his quality early as well, garnering five points en route to a game-high 15. Keller’s operation of the offense provided a spark for the Pioneers throughout the game, and helped power his team to a commanding 30-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“I just felt good from as soon as I was in,” Keller said. “I knocked down my first shot and then felt good the rest of the night really. I was just trying to provide energy for the team.”
That jolt of energy from Keller seemed to work as the second quarter saw Watauga’s scoring load shouldered equally across the squad — eight different players got on the scoreboard to help the Pioneers establish a 55-16 margin at the halftime break.
By the end of the night, Watauga’s boys closed shop with the dominant 73-24 win, rising to a .500 record of 5-5 in the process.
As a reward for their efforts, the next day the Pioneers faced off against the Pine Lake Preparatory Pride (6-4) in the HCHC semifinals.
Again Watauga had balance on the statsheet early on, with six Pioneers scoring in the first quarter. Sophomore Maddox Greene and senior Wyatt Keller — cousin to Cade Keller — each netted 3-pointers. Meanwhile seniors Pryor, Wyatt Kohout and Cole Horine provided points inside or at the line. Watauga had the advantage after the first period, 20-12.
Pine Lake narrowed the gap slightly in the second frame, as juniors Lucas Strickfaden — who had a game-high 22 points by the end of the contest — and Robert Magner (21 points) helped close the margin to six points at the break 38-32.
Again the usual suspects powered the Pioneers in the third quarter — Morrison, Kohout, Pryor, Greene and Wyatt Keller all contributed a basket or two, with an eight point Watauga lead re-established heading into the final period, 53-45.
There however, Morrison popped off, scoring 12 points in an excellent display of his abilites. The 6’5” forward scored mid-range jumpers, layups through traffic and drained a 3-point shot for good measure. Morrison’s fourth quarter effort helped the Pioneers take the semi-final win over the Pine Lake Pride 79-62. With the win, Watauga rose above .500 for the first time in five games with a 6-5 season record.
In the final game of the High Country Holiday Classic tournament, the Pioneers squared up with the Apex Friendship Patriots. On the opposite side of the bracket Apex (7-4) had easily dispatched Ashe County 71-36.
The contest opened with Watauga coming out hot, as forwards Morrison and Pryor each earned “and-1” buckets to help the Pioneers shoot out to an early 10-0 lead. Morrison would end the night with a team-high 21 point while Pryor had 17.
After the 10-0 run by Watauga, Apex called a timeout, eventually managing seven points by the end of the opening quarter, narrowing the Pioneer lead to 14-7.
In the second quarter, Morrison and senior wing Wyatt Keller knocked down 3-point shots to help Watauga maintain the advantage. With mere seconds left until halftime, the Pioneers had slightly the margin to 31-23, but Patriots guard Drew Weschler (Sr.) landed a 3-pointer as time expired to slim the gap to 31-26 at the break.
Apex came out of halftime prepared to chip away at the Pioneer lead, with the Patriot comeback mostly propelled by Terry Hicks (Sr.) who netted 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter alone.
For Watauga, a pair of Wyatt Keller 3-pointers staved off Apex for a time, while Pryor worked well inside, gathering difficult rebounds and providing hard-earned baskets, usually through contact. A Pryor “and-1” gave the Pioneers a slight 46-43 lead just before the end of the third frame.
However, again Weschler popped up for the Patriots to hit a second buzzer-beating 3-pointer to even things up at 46-46 heading into the fourth quarter — this was the first tied score since tipoff of the final
A couple of calls went Apex’s way in the first few minutes of the quarter, as they took their first lead of the contest, creating a six-point gap, 46-52. Soon after, Maddox Greene landed his first bucket of the game to cut it to four points. Minutes later Wyatt Kohout splashed a 3-pointer from the wing to the delight of the fans, pulling the home-team within one, 55-56, with just over a minute left.
The Pioneers had to begin fouling to stop the clock, but the Patriots went 8-for-8 from the line to close out the game.
“Apex did a really good job of hitting free throws down the stretch,” said Watauga head coach Bryson Payne, “not allowing us to really cut the lead. I thought for the most part we did really well. There were a couple of hiccups where we lost our man and gave up some open shots. Honestly, they (Apex) were very patient on offense, they worked us quite a bit, set a lot of screens. We had some foul trouble early, and that took us out of our rhythm a little bit.”
Watauga kept the effort up to the very end though — Pryor had a steal on an inbounds pass under his own basket, laying it in through a foul to pull within two, 58-60.
Apex landed two more free throws to go up 58-62, but then Morrison was fouled on a 3-point attempt, giving his team a chance. The Watauga forward went 2-of-3 at the line, just barely missing the third, putting the scoreline at 60-62.
Another two free throws made by Apex gave them a 60-64 advantage with 12 seconds to go.
Watauga sprinted down the court and attempted to fire home a quick 3-pointer, but the shot fell just shy. A mad scramble for the ball ensued, and Kohout ended up with it, laying it in for two as the buzzer sounded and the game finished with a final score of 62–64.
“I’m proud of the way the guys played, they played hard,” Payne said. “We didn’t shoot great, but were still able to score. We were able to get inside and get some baskets. We’re just trying to get better every time we come out. I feel like over the past three days we have done that. I think we’ve gotten better. Our goal is to compete in the conference and so that’s what we’re trying to do — get to that point. And I think we’re making progress.”
The Pioneers next hit the courts in their final non-conference game against the Central Davidson Spartans (9-4).
2022 High Country Holiday Classic
All-Tournament Team
Graham Reece — Johnson County
Jacob Boyles — Forbush
LJ Smith — Hickory Christian
Luke Staten — Central Davidson
Jake Grubb — Ashe County
Lucas Strickfaden — Pine Lake
Grant Morrison — Watauga
Drew Weschler — Apex
Tournament MVP
Noah Toster — Apex
2022 HCHC Final
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 14 17 15 16 62
Apex Fr. 7 19 20 18 64
Watauga Player Statistics
Grant Morrison — 21 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
Jackson Pryor — 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Wyatt Keller — 11 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast
Wyatt Kohout — 8 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast
Maddox Greene — 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Josiah Railey — 2 pts
Cole Horine — 2 r
