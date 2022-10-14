State Highway Patrol logo

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking to fill a trooper shortage of approximately 200 personnel.

Approximately 14,100 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily. On average, they transport 794,950 children to and from school. Most motorists that meet school buses stop as required by North Carolina law. However, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in North Carolina.

To promote traffic safety around schools, school buses, and school bus stops, the State Highway Patrol will conduct Operation Stop Arm during the week of Oct. 17-21, in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week. Troopers will be participating by patrolling school zones, conducting “Follow-A-School Bus” activities, and aggressively enforcing violations of NC General Statute 20-217(a) which is passing a stopped school bus while the bus is displaying its mechanical stop signal or flashing red lights and the bus is stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging passengers.

