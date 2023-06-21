Noah Farmer was awarded this year’s Community Excellence Award, not just from his athletic success, but from the time and dedication he has spent volunteering in the community.

Farmer was an all-conference athlete for all four years as one of the strongest and most consistent runners on the cross country team. He also enjoyed running success as part of his time spent on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.