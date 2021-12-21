While winter is beloved for the beautiful snowy landscapes and cold weather that encourages fashionable jackets, the season is also perfect for sitting at home by the fire with some light music on and a glass of wine in your hand.
The big decision is what wine will be in that glass. The High Country features numerous local wineries that can find the perfect drink for those relaxing nights.
Banner Elk Winery and Villa
Banner Elk Winery and Villa was the first winery in Avery County after opening in 2005, and since then has made its mark as one of the premiere wineries in the High Country. It’s won awards, including a gold, silver and two bronze medals for its products at the 2016 North Carolina State Fair.
Aside from the wine, Banner Elk Winery and Villa features numerous suites for guests to stay in, and is a destination wedding location.
For more information on Banner Elk Winery and Villa, visit www.bannerelkwinery.com.
Grandfather Vineyard and Winery
Starting as a hobby-sized vineyard, Grandfather Vineyard and Winery in Banner Elk grew into a business and opened its doors in 2011. Talk about a scenic view: the Watauga River flows right down the middle of the property.
Grandfather Vineyard and Winery offers shipping of its products to approximately 34 states. Products range from $9.95 for the 22-ounce hard cider to the $26.95 bottles of Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon.
The winery’s tasting room allows guests to choose from four tasting experiences: eight dry wines for $10, four dry reds for $6, four dry whites for $6 or four sweet wines for $6. Reservations are not needed for the tasting room, and the area is pet friendly.
For a group of eight or more visitors, it’s requested to call 48 hours in advance.
For more information on Grandfather Vineyard and Winery, visit www.grandfathervineyard.com.
Linville Falls Winery
Located at an elevation of 3,200 feet, Linville Falls Winery offers a space for weddings, private events, classes and reservations.
Guests can get a tasting experience that is both child- and pet- friendly. For those of age, chosen wines can be tasted in one-ounce pours with requests taken for a glass or a bottle. Guests can pair that with live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
This winery grows several types of grapes for its wine, such as Riesing, Seyval Blanc, Noiret, Marquette, Petit Verdot, and Foch; so there’s something for everything. The farm also grows blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, heirloom apples, pumpkins and Christmas trees.
For more information on Linville Falls Winery, visit www.linvillefallswinery.com.
Thistle Meadow Winery
Thistle Meadow Winery is the choice winery of Alleghany County. Thistle Meadow offers 30- to 45- minute winery tours as well as wine tastings, with each guest able to taste up to five wines.
There is a variety of 60 different wines to choose from; selections can be found in dry red, dry white, blush/sweet and cooking wines. Wine examples include the Bourgeron, easy-drinking taste with fresh berry flavors, the Feather Bed White, which has hints of green apple, melon and citrus and Double Black, with a taste of sweet black cherries and Pinot Noir.
The winery was recently ranked third among North Carolina wineries by the South Eastern Winery Review and scored a perfect “10” in friendliness.
Thistle Meadow can create custom wines and blends as well as private label products.
For more information on Thistle Meadow Winery, visit www.thistlemeadowwinery.com.
MenaRick Vineyard & Winery
MenaRick Vineyard & Winery is a family owned vineyard in Wilkes County that specializes in Spanish and Portuguese varietals.
The winery chooses not to filter its products, believing that it helps keep the authenticity of the wine’s aroma and flavor intact. MenaRick is currently offering 10 wines for guests to enjoy in its tasting room, including the blackberry and peach wines, a Portuguese style Vinho Branco wine and a light red Grenache wine. Bottles of wine can also be purchased for $21 to $27, depending on the wine.
For more information on MenaRick Vineyard and Winery, visit www.menarick.com.
Roaring River Vineyards
Another winery located in Wilkes County is Roaring River Vineyards, which officially opened in 2016.
Roaring Rivers offers a selection of six wines such as its crisp Chardonnay, a French-American hybrid of its Chambourcin wine and the Traminette wine with grapefruit and citrus flavors.
Wine lovers can enjoy wine tastings of up to six different wines for $10, a glass of wine for $8 or a bottle of wine for $24. Reservations are required for groups of eight or more.
Roaring River Vineyards also offer restaurant and lodging options.
For more information on Roaring River Vineyards, call (336) 957-2332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.