Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

September 5: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 6: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 7: The Highbeams, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 8: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free

September 11: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

September 5: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park

210 Park Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelk.org

(828) 898-8395

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

September 8: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival

Blue Bear Mountain Campground

196 Blue Bear Mountain Road, Todd

(828) 406-4226

musicatbluebearmountain.com

September 5: Dr. Bacon, 7:30 to 9:30, $10

September 6: Two stages featuring The Reckoning, Tan and Sober Gentleman, Lost Ridge, Mel Jones and his Bag of Bones, Cane Mill Road and more bands plus an All-star Acoustic Jam, 2 p.m. to midnight, $30

September 7: Two Stages featuring headliners Acoustic Syndicate, Trongone Brothers band, the Tim Carter Band, Downtown Abby and the Echoes full band show, Turpentine Shine, Cane Mill Road, Mason Jar Confessions and more, 1:30 to 11 p.m., $45

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

September 7: Big Daddy Love, 9 p.m., $5

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

September 11: Weekly Dance at BBQ, Burgers and Brews located at 1475 Highway 105, Boone. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

September 6: David Nance Group with Strange Beaches, 10 p.m., free

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

September 6: JD Brothers, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 7: Jazz Night, 6 to 9 p.m.

September 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

September 5: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

September 5: Mike Preslar, 2 to 5 p.m., free

September 6: Shelby Rae Moore, 2 to 5 p.m., free

September 8: Klee and Mike, 2 to 5 p.m., free

Hatchet Coffee Roasters

150A Den Mac Rd., Boone

hatchetcoffee.com

(828) 278-7505

September 10: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

September 5: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

September 6: Live Music, 8 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

September 8: Nate Harris, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

September 6: Miller and Pardue Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

September 6: The Drivers, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone

Mountainhomemusic.com

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

September 5: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

September 7: Typical Mountain Boys, 3 to 6 p.m., free

September 8: Wayne Taylor, 3 to 6 p.m., free

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

September 5: $3 Pint College Night with Joe Karmazyn, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

September 6: Thomas Strayhorn, 7 to 11 p.m., free

September 7: Dane Page, 7 to 11 p.m., free

September 11: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

September 11: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

September 5: Hot Trail Mix, 12 to 9 p.m., free

September 6: Nate Harris, noon to 9 p.m., free

September 7: Daniel Foster Johnston, noon to 9 p.m., free

Orchards at Altapass

1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

September 5: Sound Traveler, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free

September 6: Debby Young, 6 p.m., free

September 7: Dollar Brothers, Bear Wallow and Graham and McKinney, 1 to 7:30 p.m., free

September 8: Slight Departure with Tru Nlu, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free

September 11: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

September 5: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

September 5: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

September 6: Drive Time, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,

September 7: Home Astronomy with Free Shrugs, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free

September 11: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

September 11: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

September 2: The Rockabillies, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

September 6: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

September 7: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

September 7: Arson Daily and Dead Swells, 10 p.m., cover

September 9: NC Songsmiths presents Jeff Thompson, 6:30 to 8: 30, free

September 11: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),

Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

September 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

September 5: Draba 400 presents Krockpot, Black Haus and Rocky River Nightmare Band, 10 p.m., $5, 18+

September 6: Metaphonia with Freeway Jubilee, 10 p.m., cover

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

September 5: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free

September 6: Tony and Scott, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 7: Klee and Mike, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 4: Edward Main, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

September 6: Mitch and Friends, 9 p.m., free

September 7: Edward Main and Jim Price, 9 p.m., free

Valle Crucis Community Park

2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis

vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle

(828) 963-9239

September 6: Chatham Rabbits, 6:30 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth

Thursdays — The Neighbors

Fridays — Phil Stinson

Saturdays — Gene Goforth

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.