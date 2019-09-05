Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
September 5: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 6: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 7: The Highbeams, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 8: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free
September 11: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
September 5: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park
210 Park Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8395
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
September 8: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival
Blue Bear Mountain Campground
196 Blue Bear Mountain Road, Todd
(828) 406-4226
September 5: Dr. Bacon, 7:30 to 9:30, $10
September 6: Two stages featuring The Reckoning, Tan and Sober Gentleman, Lost Ridge, Mel Jones and his Bag of Bones, Cane Mill Road and more bands plus an All-star Acoustic Jam, 2 p.m. to midnight, $30
September 7: Two Stages featuring headliners Acoustic Syndicate, Trongone Brothers band, the Tim Carter Band, Downtown Abby and the Echoes full band show, Turpentine Shine, Cane Mill Road, Mason Jar Confessions and more, 1:30 to 11 p.m., $45
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
September 7: Big Daddy Love, 9 p.m., $5
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
September 11: Weekly Dance at BBQ, Burgers and Brews located at 1475 Highway 105, Boone. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
September 6: David Nance Group with Strange Beaches, 10 p.m., free
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
September 6: JD Brothers, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 7: Jazz Night, 6 to 9 p.m.
September 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
September 5: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
September 5: Mike Preslar, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 6: Shelby Rae Moore, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 8: Klee and Mike, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Hatchet Coffee Roasters
150A Den Mac Rd., Boone
(828) 278-7505
September 10: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
September 5: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
September 6: Live Music, 8 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
September 8: Nate Harris, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
September 6: Miller and Pardue Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
September 6: The Drivers, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
September 5: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
September 7: Typical Mountain Boys, 3 to 6 p.m., free
September 8: Wayne Taylor, 3 to 6 p.m., free
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
September 5: $3 Pint College Night with Joe Karmazyn, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
September 6: Thomas Strayhorn, 7 to 11 p.m., free
September 7: Dane Page, 7 to 11 p.m., free
September 11: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
September 11: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
September 5: Hot Trail Mix, 12 to 9 p.m., free
September 6: Nate Harris, noon to 9 p.m., free
September 7: Daniel Foster Johnston, noon to 9 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
September 5: Sound Traveler, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
September 6: Debby Young, 6 p.m., free
September 7: Dollar Brothers, Bear Wallow and Graham and McKinney, 1 to 7:30 p.m., free
September 8: Slight Departure with Tru Nlu, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free
September 11: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
September 5: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
September 5: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
September 6: Drive Time, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,
September 7: Home Astronomy with Free Shrugs, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free
September 11: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
September 11: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
September 2: The Rockabillies, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
September 6: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
September 7: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
September 7: Arson Daily and Dead Swells, 10 p.m., cover
September 9: NC Songsmiths presents Jeff Thompson, 6:30 to 8: 30, free
September 11: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),
Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
September 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
September 5: Draba 400 presents Krockpot, Black Haus and Rocky River Nightmare Band, 10 p.m., $5, 18+
September 6: Metaphonia with Freeway Jubilee, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
September 5: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free
September 6: Tony and Scott, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 7: Klee and Mike, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 4: Edward Main, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
September 6: Mitch and Friends, 9 p.m., free
September 7: Edward Main and Jim Price, 9 p.m., free
Valle Crucis Community Park
2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis
vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle
(828) 963-9239
September 6: Chatham Rabbits, 6:30 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
