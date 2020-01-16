Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
January 16: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
January 17: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
January 18: Randy McQuay II, 8 to 11 p.m., free
January 19: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
January 22: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., free
Appalachian Theatre
559 West King Street, Boone, NC
(828) 865-3000
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
January 17: Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., free
January 18: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
Beech Mountain Ski Resort — Taproom and Grill
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
January 17: Jared Stout Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 17: Late Night DJ, 9 to midnight, free
January 18: Porch 40, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
January 18: Draba Benefit Show featuring Von Diva, Skewed, Lowercase Numbers and Krockpot, 10 p.m., cover
January 19: Draba Launch Afterparty with Basilica, Goodwrench and War Fist, 9 p.m., cover
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
January 16: All Ages Early Show with Galloway and The Strange Wonders, 8 p.m., $5
January 17: Preachervan, 9 p.m., $5, 21+
January 18: Metaphonia, 9 p.m., $7, 21+
January 19: Dave Brewer’s Area Musicians In Need All-star Winter Jam and Fundraiser, in the round House Party in the basement of Boone Saloon, 3 to 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation
January 22: Western Centuries, 9 p.m., $8 in adv, $10 at the door, 21+
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
January 19: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
January 17: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
Green Park Inn
9239 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9230
January 17: Piano by Charlie Ellis, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 18: Piano by Charlie Ellis, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone
(828) 263-4171
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
January 17: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
January 18: The Collective Plays ZZ Top, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
January 16: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Legends
190 Hardin Street, Boone
(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
January 16: $3 Pint and College Night with music by Joseph Gallo, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free
January 17: Swing Guitars, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
January 18: Max ‘N Min, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
January 22: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
January 22: Bring Your Vinyl Albums To Play Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
January 17: Chico and The Man, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
January 18: Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four , 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
January 16: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
January 16: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
January 17: Live Music, 10 p.m., free
January 18: Live Music, 9:30 p.m., free
January 22: Weekly Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
River House Inn and Restaurant
1896 Old Field Creek Rd., Grassy Creek
(336) 982-2109
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
January 18: Liquid Melt Back To School Party with IREWL and more, 10 p.m., $5/$7
January 22: Music Matchup, 10 p.m. until 1 a.m., cover
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
Sugar Mountain Ski Resort
1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-4521
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
January 17: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
January 18: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
January 17: Speedball Back to School Extravaganza, 10 p.m., cover
January 18: Dance for Soheil w/DJ, 10 p.m., free
January 20: NC Songsmiths presents Will Franke, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m., free
January 22: Dinner with Music by Almostmadi and Half Price Wine Night, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321), Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
January 19: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
January 16: Comassie Bloo with 80 Unlacey and Kory The Band, 10 p.m., $5/$7
January 17: Aphrodite’s Homework, Charlie Paso, and Cocoa Bat, 10 p.m., $5/$7
January 18: Whitewall with Cry Baby and Charlie Walker, $7
January 19: Why Not with Tongues of Fire and Dune Sea, 8 p.m., $5/$7
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
January 16: The Lucky Strikes, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 17: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 18: Mark Bumgarner, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Town Tavern
1182 Main Street in Blowing Rock
(828) 295-7500
January 17: Woody and the String Pullers, 9:30 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
January 17: Don Vallarta Duo, 9 p.m., free
January 18: Woody and the String Pullers, 9 p.m., free
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
