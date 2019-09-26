Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
September 26: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 27: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 28: CornBread, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 29: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
October 2: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 pm in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
September 27: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
September 29: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
September 28: Ky funksters Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, 9 p.m., $10
September 29: The Medium, 9 p.m. cover
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
October 2: Weekly Dance at Blowing Rock Club House located at 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged.
Carolina Ramble and Reunion Festival
Brayshaw Farm, Bethel
September 27: Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, Clint Roberts and the Wonder Drug, DJ Dustin Witsman, Shay M. Lovett, Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four and more, 4 to !0:30 p.m., $10, $15 if you camp, kids 12 and under free with paid adult with family games all day.
September 28: Spoon Bread, Anya Hinkle and Tellico, Dori Freeman, the King Bees, Soul Benefactor, Possum Jenkins, Turpentine Shine and more, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., $25, $30 includes camping, kids 12 and under free with paid adult, Ramblelympics family games all day.
See website for precise directions.
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
September 27: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 28: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m.
September 29: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
September 27: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
September 27: Scott Solo and Nate Harris, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 28: The Collective, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 29: The Harris Brothers, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Hatchet Coffee Roasters
150A Den Mac Rd., Boone
(828) 278-7505
October 2: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
September 27: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
September 28: The CXrew featuring the Rhodes Brothers, 8 p.m., free
September 29: Vintage, 5:30 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
September 26: Folk and Dagger, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
September 27: Drive South, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
September 26: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Legends
190 Hardin Street, Boone
(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours
September 26: Bassel and the Supernaturals, $10, Students $8, BYOB six pack limit with ID
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
September 28: Shelby Rae Moore, 3 to 6 p.m., free
September 29: The Lucky Strikes, 3 to 6 p.m., free
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
September 26: $3 Pint College and Open Mic Night benefiting Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free
September 27: Bryan Toney and Friends, 7 to 11 p.m., free
September 28: The Mountain Laurels, 7 to 11 p.m., free
October 2: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
October 2: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
September 26: Ky funksters Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, 12 to 9 p.m., free
September 26: Rick Cannon, noon to 9 p.m., free
September 28: Live music, noon to 9 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
September 26: Randy Flack, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
September 27: Sam McKinney, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
September 27: Overmountain Men Banquet, 6 to 8 p.m. Public welcome
September 28: Tru Blu with Tom Sparks and Friends, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free
September 29: Terry McKinney with Amantha Mill, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free
October 2: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
September 26: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
September 26: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
September 27: Squirrel Jam, 9 p.m.., free,
September 28: Live Band Karaoke, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free
October 2: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
October 2: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
September 27: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 8 p.m., $30, students $15
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
September 27: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
September 28: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
September 27: Freeway Jubilee with Ashley Heath and her Heathens, 10 p.m., cover
September 30: NC Songsmiths presents Cantina Acres, 6:30 to 8: 30, free
October 2: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),
Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
September 29: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
September 28: Live Music, 10 p.m., cover
The Station at 19E AT Hostel and Bar
9367 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain
(423) 250-3700
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
September 26: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free
September 27: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 28: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free
October 2: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
September 27: Smokin’ Joe Band, 9 p.m., free
September 28: The Classics, 9 p.m., free
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.