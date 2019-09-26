Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

September 26: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 27: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 28: CornBread, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 29: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free

October 2: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 pm in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

September 27: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

September 29: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

September 28: Ky funksters Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, 9 p.m., $10

September 29: The Medium, 9 p.m. cover

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

October 2: Weekly Dance at Blowing Rock Club House located at 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged.

Carolina Ramble and Reunion Festival

Brayshaw Farm, Bethel

Carolinaramble.com

September 27: Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, Clint Roberts and the Wonder Drug, DJ Dustin Witsman, Shay M. Lovett, Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four and more, 4 to !0:30 p.m., $10, $15 if you camp, kids 12 and under free with paid adult with family games all day.

September 28: Spoon Bread, Anya Hinkle and Tellico, Dori Freeman, the King Bees, Soul Benefactor, Possum Jenkins, Turpentine Shine and more, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., $25, $30 includes camping, kids 12 and under free with paid adult, Ramblelympics family games all day.

See website for precise directions.

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

September 27: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 28: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m.

September 29: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

September 27: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

September 27: Scott Solo and Nate Harris, 2 to 5 p.m., free

September 28: The Collective, 2 to 5 p.m., free

September 29: The Harris Brothers, 2 to 5 p.m., free

Hatchet Coffee Roasters

150A Den Mac Rd., Boone

hatchetcoffee.com

(828) 278-7505

October 2: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

September 27: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

September 28: The CXrew featuring the Rhodes Brothers, 8 p.m., free

September 29: Vintage, 5:30 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

September 26: Folk and Dagger, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

September 27: Drive South, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone

Mountainhomemusic.com

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

September 26: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

Legends

190 Hardin Street, Boone

legends.appstate.edu

(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours

September 26: Bassel and the Supernaturals, $10, Students $8, BYOB six pack limit with ID

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

September 28: Shelby Rae Moore, 3 to 6 p.m., free

September 29: The Lucky Strikes, 3 to 6 p.m., free

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

September 26: $3 Pint College and Open Mic Night benefiting Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free

September 27: Bryan Toney and Friends, 7 to 11 p.m., free

September 28: The Mountain Laurels, 7 to 11 p.m., free

October 2: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

October 2: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

September 26: Ky funksters Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, 12 to 9 p.m., free

September 26: Rick Cannon, noon to 9 p.m., free

September 28: Live music, noon to 9 p.m., free

Orchards at Altapass

1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

September 26: Randy Flack, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free

September 27: Sam McKinney, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free

September 27: Overmountain Men Banquet, 6 to 8 p.m. Public welcome

September 28: Tru Blu with Tom Sparks and Friends, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free

September 29: Terry McKinney with Amantha Mill, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free

October 2: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

September 26: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

September 26: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

September 27: Squirrel Jam, 9 p.m.., free,

September 28: Live Band Karaoke, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free

October 2: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

October 2: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

September 27: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 8 p.m., $30, students $15

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

September 27: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

September 28: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

September 27: Freeway Jubilee with Ashley Heath and her Heathens, 10 p.m., cover

September 30: NC Songsmiths presents Cantina Acres, 6:30 to 8: 30, free

October 2: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),

Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

September 29: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

September 28: Live Music, 10 p.m., cover

The Station at 19E AT Hostel and Bar

9367 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain

(423) 250-3700

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

September 26: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free

September 27: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 28: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free

October 2: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

September 27: Smokin’ Joe Band, 9 p.m., free

September 28: The Classics, 9 p.m., free

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth

Thursdays — The Neighbors

Fridays — Phil Stinson

Saturdays — Gene Goforth

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

