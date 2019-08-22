Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

August 22: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

August 23: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

August 24: Black Mountain Revival, 8 to 11 p.m., free

August 25: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free

August 28: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 pm in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

August 23: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park

210 Park Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelk.org

(828) 898-8395

August 22: Jocassee featuring Hope Harvey, 6:30 to 9 p.m., free plus split the pot

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

August 27: Rastacoustic, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

August 25: Tony Vanderbilt and Deep Creek, 5 p.m., free

Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

August 24: Jeff Sipe and the Skyland Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Skybar, free

August 24: Moe with The Mantras, 7 p.m., $35 adv, $45 DoS

August 24: Porsch40 Aftershow Jam in the Taproom and Grill, 10 p.m., free

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

August 23: Hank, Pattie and the Current, 9 p.m., $7

August 24: DownTown Abby and the Echoes, 9 p.m., $5

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

August 27: Weekly Dance at BBQ, Burgers and Brews located at 1475 Highway 105, Boone. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., Dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

August 23: Jazz with Joe Hasty Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 24: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 25: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

August 23: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

August 24: The Collective, 2 to 5 p.m., free

August 25: Cane Mill Road, 2 to 5 p.m., free

Hatchet Coffee Roasters

150A Den Mac Rd., Boone

hatchetcoffee.com

(828) 278-7505

August 28: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

August 23: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

August 24: Live Music, 8 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

August 25: Max N Min, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

August 22: Folk and Dagger, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

August 23: Out of the Blue, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone

Mountainhomemusic.com

August 27: The Burnett Sisters., 2 p.m., Pay As You Leave ($10 suggested donation)

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

August 22: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

August 23: Hank, Patty and The Current with Cane Mill Road, 5 p.m., free outdoors

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

August 24: Broken Angels, 3 to 6 p.m., free

August 25: Smokin’ Joe Band featuring Hope Harvey, 3 to 6 p.m., free

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

August 22: $3 Pint College Night with Leonardo Faillace, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free

August 23: Tim McWilliams and William Ritter, 7 to 11 p.m., free

August 24: Folk and Dagger, 7 to 11 p.m., free

August 28: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

August 28: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

August 22: Depot Street, 12 to 9 p.m., free

August 23: Daniel Foster Johnson, noon to 9 p.m., free

August 24: Chico and The Man, noon to 9 p.m., free

August 25: Nate Harris, noon to 3 p.m., free

Orchards at Altapass

1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

August 22: Randy Flack, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free

August 23: Utah Green, 6 p.m., free

August 24: Amantha Mill, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free

August 24: Bear Wallow, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free

August 25: Smoky Joe and the South Toe Syndicate, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free

August 25: Terry McKinney, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free

August 28: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

August 22: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

August 22: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

August 23: Dashboard Hula Boys with Cane Mill Road, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,

August 24: Evan Button with Greg Russell, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free

August 28: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

August 24: Konglo Jordan Castle, XTALS, Dredlok, and Lavier, 10 p.m., cover

August 28: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

August 28: The Collective, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

August 23: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

August 24: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

August 23: Blue Footed Boobys, 10 p.m., cover

August 26: NC Songsmiths presents Laura Boswell, 6:30 to 8: 30, free

August 28: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),

Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

August 25: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

August 24: Ozone Jones with Aphrodite’s Homework and Night Crew, 10 p.m., cover

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

August 22: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free

August 23: Shane Chalke Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 24: Klee and Mike, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 28: Andy Page, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

August 23: Chico and The Man, 9 p.m., free

August 24: Tony Bailey Band, 9 p.m., free

Valle Crucis Community Park

2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis

vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle

(828) 963-9239

August 23: Soul Benefactor, 7 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested

The Valle Crucis Conference Center

146 Skiles Way, Banner Elk

Bishop Johnson Hall

August 18: Copper Hill Band, 4 to 6 p.m., $15 suggested donation

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth

Thursdays — The Neighbors

Fridays — Phil Stinson

Saturdays — Gene Goforth

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

