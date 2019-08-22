Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
August 22: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
August 23: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
August 24: Black Mountain Revival, 8 to 11 p.m., free
August 25: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free
August 28: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 pm in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
August 23: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park
210 Park Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8395
August 22: Jocassee featuring Hope Harvey, 6:30 to 9 p.m., free plus split the pot
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
August 27: Rastacoustic, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
August 25: Tony Vanderbilt and Deep Creek, 5 p.m., free
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
August 24: Jeff Sipe and the Skyland Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Skybar, free
August 24: Moe with The Mantras, 7 p.m., $35 adv, $45 DoS
August 24: Porsch40 Aftershow Jam in the Taproom and Grill, 10 p.m., free
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
August 23: Hank, Pattie and the Current, 9 p.m., $7
August 24: DownTown Abby and the Echoes, 9 p.m., $5
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
August 27: Weekly Dance at BBQ, Burgers and Brews located at 1475 Highway 105, Boone. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., Dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
August 23: Jazz with Joe Hasty Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free
August 24: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab, 6 to 9 p.m., free
August 25: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
August 23: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
August 24: The Collective, 2 to 5 p.m., free
August 25: Cane Mill Road, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Hatchet Coffee Roasters
150A Den Mac Rd., Boone
(828) 278-7505
August 28: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
August 23: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
August 24: Live Music, 8 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
August 25: Max N Min, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
August 22: Folk and Dagger, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
August 23: Out of the Blue, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone
August 27: The Burnett Sisters., 2 p.m., Pay As You Leave ($10 suggested donation)
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
August 22: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
August 23: Hank, Patty and The Current with Cane Mill Road, 5 p.m., free outdoors
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
August 24: Broken Angels, 3 to 6 p.m., free
August 25: Smokin’ Joe Band featuring Hope Harvey, 3 to 6 p.m., free
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
August 22: $3 Pint College Night with Leonardo Faillace, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free
August 23: Tim McWilliams and William Ritter, 7 to 11 p.m., free
August 24: Folk and Dagger, 7 to 11 p.m., free
August 28: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
August 28: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
August 22: Depot Street, 12 to 9 p.m., free
August 23: Daniel Foster Johnson, noon to 9 p.m., free
August 24: Chico and The Man, noon to 9 p.m., free
August 25: Nate Harris, noon to 3 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
August 22: Randy Flack, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
August 23: Utah Green, 6 p.m., free
August 24: Amantha Mill, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free
August 24: Bear Wallow, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free
August 25: Smoky Joe and the South Toe Syndicate, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free
August 25: Terry McKinney, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free
August 28: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
August 22: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
August 22: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
August 23: Dashboard Hula Boys with Cane Mill Road, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,
August 24: Evan Button with Greg Russell, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free
August 28: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
August 24: Konglo Jordan Castle, XTALS, Dredlok, and Lavier, 10 p.m., cover
August 28: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
August 28: The Collective, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
August 23: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
August 24: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
August 23: Blue Footed Boobys, 10 p.m., cover
August 26: NC Songsmiths presents Laura Boswell, 6:30 to 8: 30, free
August 28: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),
Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
August 25: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
August 24: Ozone Jones with Aphrodite’s Homework and Night Crew, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
August 22: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free
August 23: Shane Chalke Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
August 24: Klee and Mike, 6 to 9 p.m., free
August 28: Andy Page, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
August 23: Chico and The Man, 9 p.m., free
August 24: Tony Bailey Band, 9 p.m., free
Valle Crucis Community Park
2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis
vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle
(828) 963-9239
August 23: Soul Benefactor, 7 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested
The Valle Crucis Conference Center
146 Skiles Way, Banner Elk
Bishop Johnson Hall
August 18: Copper Hill Band, 4 to 6 p.m., $15 suggested donation
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
