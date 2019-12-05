Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
December 5: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
December 6: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
December 7: Clint Roberts, 8 to 11 p.m., free
December 8: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
December 11: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Appalachian Theatre
559 West King Street, Boone, NC
(828) 865-3000
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
December 6: Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., free
December 7: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
December 7: Boone Blitz by Not, Basura, No Anger Control and Arborlea, 10 p.m., 18+, $7 or $5 with Draba app
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
December 5: Dr. Bacon with Funkelstiltskin, 9 p.m., $10
December 7: Time Sawyer, 9 p.m., $5
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
December 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
December 6: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone
(828) 263-4171
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
December 6: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
December 7: Distant gold, 8 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
December 5: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
December 6: First Friday Solar Christmas Tree Lighting with lie chorale and refreshments, 5:30 p.m.
Legends
190 Hardin Street, Boone
(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
December 5: $3 Pint and College Night with music by Charles Walker, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free
December 6: Tin Can Alley, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
December 7: Bryan Toney Overdrive, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
December 8: Celtic Jam Session, 5 p.m., free
December 11: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
December 11: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
December 5: Live Music, noon and 6 p.m., free
December 6: Rick Cannon, noon and 6 p.m., free
December 7: Live Music, noon and 6 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
December 5: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
December 5: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
December 5: Boone Blitz featuring Home Astronomy’s Last Show plus Ozone Jones and Paperback, 9:30 p.m., $7 or $5 with Draba app, 18+
December 6: Live Music, 10 p.m., cover
December 7: Live Music, 9:30 p.m., $5
December 11: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
River House Inn and Restaurant
1896 Old Field Creek Rd., Grassy Creek
(336) 982-2109
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
December 11: Music Matchup, 10 p.m., $3, 21+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
Sugar Mountain Ski Resort
1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-4521
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
December 7: Drew Taylor and the Midnight Kind with Rocky River Nightmare Band, 10 p.m.
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
December 6: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
December 7: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
December 6: Liquid Melt presents Get R!ght featuring Konglo and Friends with huge LED Screen, 10 p.m., free
December 9: N.C. Songsmiths presents Ryan Furstenburg, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m., free
December 11: Dinner Show with half price wine and live music, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321), Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
December 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
December 6: Boone Blitz with Electric Jelly Funk, Foxy Moron and Reliably Bad, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
December 5: The Lucky Strikes, 6 to 9 p.m., free
December 6: Andy Page, 6 to 9 p.m., free
December 7: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
December 6: Tony Bailey, 9 p.m., free
December 7: The King Bees, 9 p.m., free
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
