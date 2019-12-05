Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

December 5: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

December 6: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

December 7: Clint Roberts, 8 to 11 p.m., free

December 8: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free

December 11: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Appalachian Theatre

559 West King Street, Boone, NC

apptheatre.org

(828) 865-3000

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

December 6: Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., free

December 7: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

December 7: Boone Blitz by Not, Basura, No Anger Control and Arborlea, 10 p.m., 18+, $7 or $5 with Draba app

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

December 5: Dr. Bacon with Funkelstiltskin, 9 p.m., $10

December 7: Time Sawyer, 9 p.m., $5

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

December 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

December 6: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone

boonevenue.com

(828) 263-4171

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

December 6: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

December 7: Distant gold, 8 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

December 5: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

December 6: First Friday Solar Christmas Tree Lighting with lie chorale and refreshments, 5:30 p.m.

Legends

190 Hardin Street, Boone

legends.appstate.edu

(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

December 5: $3 Pint and College Night with music by Charles Walker, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free

December 6: Tin Can Alley, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

December 7: Bryan Toney Overdrive, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

December 8: Celtic Jam Session, 5 p.m., free

December 11: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

December 11: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

December 5: Live Music, noon and 6 p.m., free

December 6: Rick Cannon, noon and 6 p.m., free

December 7: Live Music, noon and 6 p.m., free

Orchards at Altapass

1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

December 5: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

December 5: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

December 5: Boone Blitz featuring Home Astronomy’s Last Show plus Ozone Jones and Paperback, 9:30 p.m., $7 or $5 with Draba app, 18+

December 6: Live Music, 10 p.m., cover

December 7: Live Music, 9:30 p.m., $5

December 11: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

River House Inn and Restaurant

1896 Old Field Creek Rd., Grassy Creek

www.riverhousenc.com

(336) 982-2109

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

December 11: Music Matchup, 10 p.m., $3, 21+

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort

1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

www.sugarski.com

(828) 898-4521

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

December 7: Drew Taylor and the Midnight Kind with Rocky River Nightmare Band, 10 p.m.

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

December 6: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

December 7: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

December 6: Liquid Melt presents Get R!ght featuring Konglo and Friends with huge LED Screen, 10 p.m., free

December 9: N.C. Songsmiths presents Ryan Furstenburg, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m., free

December 11: Dinner Show with half price wine and live music, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321), Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

December 8: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

December 6: Boone Blitz with Electric Jelly Funk, Foxy Moron and Reliably Bad, 10 p.m., cover

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

December 5: The Lucky Strikes, 6 to 9 p.m., free

December 6: Andy Page, 6 to 9 p.m., free

December 7: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

December 6: Tony Bailey, 9 p.m., free

December 7: The King Bees, 9 p.m., free

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth

Thursdays — The Neighbors

Fridays — Phil Stinson

Saturdays — Gene Goforth

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

