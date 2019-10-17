Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
October 17: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
October 18: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
October 19: Sweet Sweet, 8 to 11 p.m., free
October 20: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
October 23: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Appalachian Theatre
559 West King Street, Boone, NC
(828) 865-3000
October 17: U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, 7 p.m., sold out
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
October 18: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
October 20: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
October 19: Camp Howard with Ozone Jones, 10 p.m., cover
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
October 18: Same As It Ever Was — Talking Heads Tribute, 9 p.m., $8
October 19: Will Easter and the Nomads with Whiskey Foxtrot, 9 p.m. cover
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
October 15: Weekly Dance at Highlanders Grill and Tavern located at 4527 Tynecastle Highway in Banner Elk. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with guests encouraged.
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
October 18: Chuck Johnson and CharlyHorse, 6 to 9 p.m., free
October 20: Sunday Jazz Brunch with Shane Chalke, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
October 18: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
October 18: Harris Brothers, 2 to 5 p.m., free
October 19: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free
October 20: Don Vallarta, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
October 18: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
October 19: Thirty Ought Six, 8 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
October 17: Danny Whittington, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
October 17: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Legends
190 Hardin Street, Boone
(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
October 19: The Jukebox Boys, 3 to 6 p.m., free
October 20: Shelby Rae Moore, 3 to 6 p.m., free
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
October 17: $3 Pint College Night with Mairead Wyatt, 7 to 10:30 p.m., free
October 18: Centerpiece Jazz band, 7 to 11 p.m., free
October 19: Folk and dagger, 7 to 11 p.m., free
October 22; Beer 101 Class, call for reservations
October 23: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
October 23: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
October 17: Live Music, 12 to 9 p.m., free
October 18: Live Music, noon to 9 p.m., free
October 19: Smokin Joe Band with Hope Harvey, noon to 9 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
October 17: Reel Time Lucy, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
October 18: Tom Sparks and Friends, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
October 19: Town and Country with Bear Wallow, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free
October 20: Jerry Pierce with Rewind, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free
October 23: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
October 17: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
October 17: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
October 18: Live music, 9 p.m., free
October 19: Foxy Moron with Aphrodite’s Homework, 9:30 p.m., free
October 23: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
River House Inn and Restaurant
1896 Old Field Creek Rd., Grassy Creek
(336) 982-2109
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
October 23: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
Sugar Mountain Ski Resort
1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-4521
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
October 18: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
October 19: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
October 18: Ozone Jones with Masters of the Big House, 10 p.m., cover
October 19: Get Right featuring Konglo, 10 p.m., cover
October 21: N.C. Songsmiths presents Kathy O’Shea and Patrick Sylvester, 6:30 to 8:30, free
October 23: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321), Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
October 20: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
October 17: Snow Burial with Irata and Bongfoot, 10 p.m., cover
October 19: Kiind Collective featuring Holden McCowen, Jooselord, Matcus Rock, $eli and more, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
October 17: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free
October 18: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
October 19: Mark Bumgarner, 6 to 9 p.m., free
October 23: Andy Page, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
October 18: The King Bees, 9 p.m., free
October 19: Tony Bailey Band, 9 p.m., free
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
