Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

September 12: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 13: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 14: The Highbeams, 8 to 11 p.m., free

September 15: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free

September 18: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

September 13: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park

210 Park Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelk.org

(828) 898-8395

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

September 15: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

Blowing Rock Music Festival

At The Blowing Rock Attraction

432 Rock Road, Blowing Rock

theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival/

(828) 295-4812

September 14: Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Harris Brothers, Soul Benefactor, Jeff Little Trio and more, 12 p.m. to sunset, $25 adv, $35 DoS, 12 and under $10, coolers welcome

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

September 12: Random Animals, 9 p.m., $5

September 13: TerraBang with Rebekah Todd, 9 p.m., $5

September 14: Virginia Ground with Annabelle’s Curse, 9 p.m., $7

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

September 18: Weekly Dance at Blowing Rock Clubhouse located at 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

September 13: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 14: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m.

September 15: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

September 13: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

September 13: Nate Harris, 2 to 5 p.m., free

September 14: Roger Miller Duo, 2 to 5 p.m., free

September 15: Don Vallarta, 2 to 5 p.m., free

Hatchet Coffee Roasters

150A Den Mac Rd., Boone

hatchetcoffee.com

(828) 278-7505

September 17: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

September 13: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

September 14: Smokin’ Joe band with Hope Harvey, 8 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

September 15: Max ‘n Min with Bryan McCutheon, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

September 12: Evan Button, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

September 13: Harris Brothers, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone

Mountainhomemusic.com

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

September 12: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

Legends

190 Hardin Street, Boone

legends.appstate.edu

(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours

September 12: Barefoot Modern, 8 p.m., $7, BYOB six-pack limit with ID

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

September 14: Albi and The Lifters, 3 to 6 p.m., free

September 15: The Harris Brothers, 3 to 6 p.m., free

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

September 12: $3 Pint College Night with Chris McGinnis, 7 to 10:30 p.m., free

September 13: Kyle Sigmon, 7 to 11 p.m., free

September 14: The King Bees, 7 to 11 p.m., free

September 18: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

September 18: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

September 12: The Grassabillies, 12 to 9 p.m., free

September 13: Rick Cannon, noon to 9 p.m., free

September 14: Beth Snapp and Jason Crawford, noon to 9 p.m., free

Orchards at Altapass

1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

September 12: Jack Vaughan, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free

September 13: Terry McKinney, 6 p.m., free

September 14: Overmountain Men Re-enactment plus Tru Blu and Crossfire, 1 to 7:30 p.m., free

September 15: Harlan County Grass with Jerry, Mike ad Bill, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free

September 18: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

September 12: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

September 12: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

September 12: TUB, 10 p.m., free

September 13: Charles Walker and Cicala, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,

September 14: Live Music, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free

September 18: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

September 18: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

September 13: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

September 14: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

September 13: Andrew Thelston Band, 10 p.m., cover

September 16: N.C. Songsmiths presents Paul Edelman, 6:30 to 8: 30, free

September 18: Dinner Show with Andrew Cotts and half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),

Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

September 15: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

September 12: Clint Roberts and Jacob Davis Martin, 10 p.m., $5, 18+

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

September 12: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free

September 13: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 14: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free

September 18: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

September 13: JJ Hipps, 9 p.m., free

September 14: Sycamore Bones., 9 p.m., free

Valle Crucis Community Park

2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis

vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle

(828) 963-9239

September 13: Boone Chamber of Commerce High Country Toast featuring Shay Michael Lovette, 6:30 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth

Thursdays — The Neighbors

Fridays — Phil Stinson

Saturdays — Gene Goforth

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

