Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
September 12: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 13: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 14: The Highbeams, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 15: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free
September 18: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
September 13: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park
210 Park Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8395
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
September 15: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
Blowing Rock Music Festival
At The Blowing Rock Attraction
432 Rock Road, Blowing Rock
theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival/
(828) 295-4812
September 14: Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Harris Brothers, Soul Benefactor, Jeff Little Trio and more, 12 p.m. to sunset, $25 adv, $35 DoS, 12 and under $10, coolers welcome
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
September 12: Random Animals, 9 p.m., $5
September 13: TerraBang with Rebekah Todd, 9 p.m., $5
September 14: Virginia Ground with Annabelle’s Curse, 9 p.m., $7
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
September 18: Weekly Dance at Blowing Rock Clubhouse located at 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
September 13: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 14: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m.
September 15: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
September 13: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
September 13: Nate Harris, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 14: Roger Miller Duo, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 15: Don Vallarta, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Hatchet Coffee Roasters
150A Den Mac Rd., Boone
(828) 278-7505
September 17: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
September 13: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
September 14: Smokin’ Joe band with Hope Harvey, 8 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
September 15: Max ‘n Min with Bryan McCutheon, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
September 12: Evan Button, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
September 13: Harris Brothers, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
September 12: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Legends
190 Hardin Street, Boone
(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours
September 12: Barefoot Modern, 8 p.m., $7, BYOB six-pack limit with ID
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
September 14: Albi and The Lifters, 3 to 6 p.m., free
September 15: The Harris Brothers, 3 to 6 p.m., free
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
September 12: $3 Pint College Night with Chris McGinnis, 7 to 10:30 p.m., free
September 13: Kyle Sigmon, 7 to 11 p.m., free
September 14: The King Bees, 7 to 11 p.m., free
September 18: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
September 18: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
September 12: The Grassabillies, 12 to 9 p.m., free
September 13: Rick Cannon, noon to 9 p.m., free
September 14: Beth Snapp and Jason Crawford, noon to 9 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
September 12: Jack Vaughan, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
September 13: Terry McKinney, 6 p.m., free
September 14: Overmountain Men Re-enactment plus Tru Blu and Crossfire, 1 to 7:30 p.m., free
September 15: Harlan County Grass with Jerry, Mike ad Bill, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free
September 18: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
September 12: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
September 12: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
September 12: TUB, 10 p.m., free
September 13: Charles Walker and Cicala, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,
September 14: Live Music, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free
September 18: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
September 18: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
September 13: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
September 14: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
September 13: Andrew Thelston Band, 10 p.m., cover
September 16: N.C. Songsmiths presents Paul Edelman, 6:30 to 8: 30, free
September 18: Dinner Show with Andrew Cotts and half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),
Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
September 15: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
September 12: Clint Roberts and Jacob Davis Martin, 10 p.m., $5, 18+
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
September 12: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free
September 13: Shane Chalke and BE Jazz, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 14: Andy Ferrell, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 18: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
September 13: JJ Hipps, 9 p.m., free
September 14: Sycamore Bones., 9 p.m., free
Valle Crucis Community Park
2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis
vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle
(828) 963-9239
September 13: Boone Chamber of Commerce High Country Toast featuring Shay Michael Lovette, 6:30 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.