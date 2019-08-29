Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
August 29: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
August 30: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
August 31: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
September 1: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 4: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
August 30: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park
210 Park Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8395
August 29: Tanya and the Roadrunnerz, 6:30 to 9 p.m., free plus split the pot
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
September 3: The Collective, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
September 1: Swing Set Big Band, 5 p.m., free
Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
August 31: Brad Heller and the Fustics, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Skybar, free
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
August 29: Get Right Band with Situational Awareness, 9 p.m., $5
August 30: Funkelstiltskin, 9 p.m., $5
August 31: Dr. Bacon, 9 p.m. $10
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
September 3: Weekly Dance at Highlanders Grill and Tavern located at 4527 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
August 31: Cardinal Dance Night with Mechanical Monologues, 10 p.m., free
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
August 30: Jazz with Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free
August 31: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
August 30: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
August 30: Mike Preslar, 2 to 5 p.m., free
August 31: Shelby Rae Moore, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 1: The Collective, 2 to 5 p.m., free
September 2: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Hatchet Coffee Roasters
150A Den Mac Rd., Boone
(828) 278-7505
September 4: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
August 30: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
August 31: Live Music, 8 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
September 1: Laura Wasmund and Sam Helms, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
August 29: Danny Whittington, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
August 30: Shelby Rae Moore, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone
September 1: John Lilly and Blue Yonder., 7:30 p.m., $18 adv, $20 day of Show, $5 students
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
August 29: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
August 30: Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express, Rick Ward, Orville Hicks, Corklickers and Surefire, 5 p.m., free outdoors
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
August 31: The Jukebox Boys, 3 to 6 p.m., free
September 1: Shelby Rae Moore, 3 to 6 p.m., free
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
August 29: $3 Pint College Night and Open Mic with Mike Preslar, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free
August 30: Cerebus, 7 to 11 p.m., free
August 31: Blues Residues, 7 to 11 p.m., free
September 4: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
September 4: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
August 29: Handlebar Betty, 12 to 9 p.m., free
August 30: Smokin’ Joe Duo, noon to 9 p.m., free
August 31: Mamma Molasses Trio, noon to 9 p.m., free
September 1: Live Music, noon to 3 p.m., free
Orchards at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
August 29: Jack Vaughan, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free
August 30: Tom Sparks and Terry McKinney, 6 p.m., free
August31: Tru Blu, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free
August 31: Southbound, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free
September 1: Sam McKinney, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free
September 1: Roan Mountain Moonshiners, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free
September 4: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
August 22: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
August 29: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
August 30: Wayne Henderson and Friends then Hot Trail Mix, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,
August 31: Blue Ridge Buskateers then Self Help with Bill, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free
September 4: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
September 4: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
September 2: The Rockabillies, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
August 30: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
August 31: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
August 30: Little Raine Band, 10 p.m., cover
September 2: NC Songsmiths presents Emily Musolino, 6:30 to 8: 30, free
September 4: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),
Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
September 1: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
August 30: Foxy Moron, Barefoot Modern and Chris Larkin, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
August 29: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free
August 30: Tony and Scott, 6 to 9 p.m., free
August 31: Edward Main, 6 to 9 p.m., free
September 4: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
August 30: Andrew Massey Duo, 9 p.m., free
August 31: Shelby Rae Moore, 9 p.m., free
Valle Crucis Community Park
2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis
vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle
(828) 963-9239
August 30: Carolina Ramble Review, 7 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
