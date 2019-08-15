Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

August 15: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

August 16: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

August 17: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

August 18: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free

August 21: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 pm in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

August 16: Sound Traveler, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park

210 Park Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelk.org

(828) 898-8395

August 15: The Starlighters with the Gumbo Gang, 6:30 to 9 p.m., free plus split the pot

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

August 20: Smokin’ Joe Band with Hope Harvey, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

August 18: The Lucky Strikes Orchestra, 5 p.m., free

Beech Mountain Resort — 5506’ Skybar

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

August 17: The Baby Black Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Skybar, free

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

August 20: Taco Tuesday, 9 p.m., $7

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

August 20: Weekly Dance at Blowing Rock Clubhouse located at 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Shag workshop at 7 p.m., dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m, guests encouraged

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Triva Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

August 17: Piano Man Matt Hermond, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 18: Sunday Jazz Brunch with Shane Chalke, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

August 16: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

August 16: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free

August 17: Typical Mountain Boys, 2 to 5 p.m., free

August 18: Handlebar Betty, 2 to 5 p.m., free

Hatchet Coffee Roasters

150A Den Mac Rd., Boone

hatchetcoffee.com

(828) 278-7505

August 21: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

August 16: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

August 17: Live Music, 8 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

August 18: Elle Hodges, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

August 15: Evan Button, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

August 16: Soul Benefactor, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone

Mountainhomemusic.com

August 17: The Green Grass Cloggers with Lil Stoney Nighthawks., 7 p.m., $18 adv, $20 DoS, $5 students

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

August 15: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

August 16: Shelby Rae Moore, 5 p.m., free outdoors

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

August 17: Bear Wallow, 3 to 6 p.m., free

August 18: Cahoots, 3 to 6 p.m., free

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

August 15: $3 Pint College Night with Mac Greer, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free

August 16: Cane Mill Road, 7 to 11 p.m., free

August 17: Never Too Late, 7 to 11 p.m., free

August 21: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

August 21: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

August 15: Live Music, 12 to 9 p.m., free

August 16: Live Music, noon to 9 p.m., free

August 17: Smokin’ Joe Band with Hope Harvey with Danny Platt, noon to 9 p.m., free

Orchards at Altapass

1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

August 15: Real Time Lucy, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., free

August 16: Johnny Ellis, 6 p.m., free

August 17: Town and Country, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free

August 17: The Neighbors, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free

August 18: Sound Traveler, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free

August 18: Never Too Late, 3 to 4:30 p.m., free

August 21: Open Music Jam, 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

August 15: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

August 15: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

August 16: Hoot and Holler Band and Will Easter and the Nomads, 6:30 to 1 a.m., free,

August 17: Cole Blouin, Anne Malin and Claire Brown with Charles Walker, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., free

August 21: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

August 17: Adam Church, 9:30 p.m., cover

August 21: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

August 21: Typical Mountain Boys, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

August 16: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

August 17: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

August 16: Fwuit, 10 p.m., cover

August 17: Natchez Tracers, 10 p.m., cover

August 19: NC Songsmiths presents Keturah Orr, 6:30 to 8: 30, free

August 21: Dinner Show with half price wine, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321),

Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

August 18: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

August 16: The Daze, 10 p.m., cover

August 20: Jeb Bush Orchestra, 10 p.m., cover

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

August 15: Lucky Strikes to 9 p.m., free

August 16: Tony and Scott, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 17: Mark Bumgarner, 6 to 9 p.m., free

August 21: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

August 16: BanDam, 9 p.m., free

August 17: Live Music, 9 p.m., free

Valle Crucis Community Park

2892 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis

vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle

(828) 963-9239

August 16: Sheets Family Band, 7 p.m., free with $5 parking donation suggested

The Valle Crucis Conference Center

146 Skiles Way, Banner Elk

Bishop Johnson Hall

August 18: Copper Hill Band, 4 to 6 p.m., $15 suggested donation

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors,

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth,

Thursdays — The Neighbors,

Fridays — Phil Stinson,

Saturdays — Gene Goforth,

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.