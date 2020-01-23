Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
January 23: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
January 24: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
January 25: Andrew Massey and the Midnight Americans, 8 to 11 p.m., free
January 26: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
January 29: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., free
Appalachian Theatre
559 West King Street, Boone, NC
(828) 865-3000
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(828) 989-4040
January 24: Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., free
January 25: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
Beech Alpen Inn
700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(828) 387-2252
Beech Mountain Ski Resort — Taproom and Grill
1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain
(800) 438-2093
January 24: Momma Molasses, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 24: Late Night DJ, 9 p.m. to midnight, free
January 25: Urban Soil, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Black Cat Burrito
127 S. Depot St., Boone
(828) 263-9511
January 25: The Cabin All-Stars with Over The Counter, 10 p.m., cover
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
January 23: Unaka Prong with Vintage Pistol, 9 p.m., $7
January 24: April B. and The Cool, 9 p.m., $7, 21+
January 25: Caleb Caudle with Sage Coals, 9 p.m., $7, 21+
Boone Shag Club
1475 Hwy. 105, Boone
(828) 754-6571
Carolina BBQ
500 Pineola Street, Newland
(828) 737-0700
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night.
Chef’s Table at Sorrentos
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-1940
Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended
Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.
Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
January 26: Sunday Jazz Brunch, noon to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
January 23: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
Green Park Inn
9239 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9230
January 24: Piano by Charlie Ellis, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 25: Piano by Charlie Ellis, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone
(828) 263-4171
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
January 24: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
January 25: Live Music, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge
611 W. King St., Boone
(828) 832-8060
Inn at Crestwood
3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone
(828) 963-6646
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
January 23: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Legends
190 Hardin Street, Boone
(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
January 23: $3 Pint and College Night with music by Daniel Brake, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free
January 24: Downtown Abby Duo, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
January 25: Down The Mountain, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
January 29: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
January 29: Bring Your Vinyl Albums To Play Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
January 24: Don Hogan and Phil Shirley, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
January 25: Pig Ankle Annie, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
January 23: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
January 23: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom’s Pub
747 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
January 23: Self-Help with String Machine and Mandancing, 9 p.m., $5, 18+
January 24: Shabudikah, 9:30 p.m., $5
January 25: Mac Greer, Anna Ezzell and Unduke, 9:30 p.m., $5, 18+
January 29: Weekly Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
River House Inn and Restaurant
1896 Old Field Creek Rd., Grassy Creek
(336) 982-2109
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
January 29: Music Matchup, 10 p.m. until 1 a.m., cover
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 262-4046
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
Sugar Mountain Ski Resort
1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-4521
The Cardinal
171 Hwy 105, Boone
(828) 355-9600
January 25: Annual Anniversary Dress-up Prom Dance, theme is “An Inter-Galactic Knight to Remember,” 10 p.m., free
The Hotel Tavern
5 W Main St, West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
January 24: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
January 25: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
January 24: Ozone Jones with the Masters of the Bighouse, 10 p.m., cover
January 25: Dance w/DJ, 10 p.m., cover
January 27: NC Songsmiths presents Brian Hill, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m., free
January 29: Dinner with Music and Half Price Wine Night, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Ridgeline
8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321), Blowing Rock
(828) 414-9922
January 26: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
(828) 386-1216
January 23: Dr. Ocular with Funkelstiltskin, 10 p.m., cover
January 25: TUB plus Tres Leches Live Album Recording, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock
www.chetola.com/restaurants.html
(828) 295-5500
January 23: WinterFeast, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 24: Danny Plat, 6 to 9 p.m., free
January 25: Tony Bailey, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Town Tavern
1182 Main Street in Blowing Rock
(828) 295-7500
January 24: Shelby Rae Moore Band, 9:30 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
January 24: Jonathan Birtchfield and Company, 9 p.m., free
January 25: The Harris Brothers, 9 p.m., free
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays — Live Music
Tuesdays — The Neighbors
Wednesdays — Gene Goforth
Thursdays — The Neighbors
Fridays — Phil Stinson
Saturdays — Gene Goforth
Sundays — The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.