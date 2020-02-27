641RPM Record Shop

691 W. King Street, Boone

(828) 865-9641

Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

February 27: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

February 28: Ashley Heath, 8 to 11 p.m., free

February 29: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

March 1: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 pm., free

March 4: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., free

Appalachian Theatre

559 West King Street, Boone, NC

apptheatre.org

(828) 865-3000

March 7: The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m., $42

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(828) 989-4040

February 28: Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., free

February 29: Live Music, 6 to 10 p.m., free

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

Beech Alpen Inn

700 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

beechalpen.com

(828) 387-2252

Beech Mountain Ski Resort — Taproom and Grill

1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain

www.beechmountainresort.com

(800) 438-2093

February 28: Late Night DJ, 9 p.m. to midnight., free

February 29: MerleFest faves Scythian, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., $10/$15

Black Cat Burrito

127 S. Depot St., Boone

blackcatburrito.com

(828) 263-9511

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

February 27: Kat Chaffin’s All-star Stardate 2020 Theme Jam with Cosmic Costumes Encouraged, 9 p.m., $5, 21+

February 28: William Matheny with deFrance, 9 p.m., $7, 21+

February 29: Unspoken Tradition, 9 p.m., $7, 21+

Boone Shag Club

1475 Hwy. 105, Boone

Booneshagclub.com

(828) 754-6571

Carolina BBQ

500 Pineola Street, Newland

www.carolinabbqnewland.com

(828) 737-0700

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night.

Chef’s Table at Sorrentos

140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk

Chefstablebannerelk.com

(828) 898-1940

Wednesdays: Shane Chalke’s Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $5, reservations recommended

Thursdays: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke Night, 10 p.m.

Sundays: Live music with Denny Slawn and Mary Hansley, 6-9 p.m.

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

March 1: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

February 28: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Ln., Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

Green Park Inn

9239 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock

greenparkinn.com

(828) 414-9230

February 28: Piano by Charlie Ellis, 6 to 9 p.m., free

February 29: Piano by Charlie Ellis, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone

boonevenue.com

(828) 263-4171

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

February 28: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

February 29: Live Music, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge

611 W. King St., Boone

thehorton.com

(828) 832-8060

March 1: Half Price Food Night, 2 to 8 p.m., free

Inn at Crestwood

3263 Shulls Mill Rd., Boone

www.crestwoodnc.com

(828) 963-6646

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Dr., Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

February 27: Open Old-time Jam, 7:30 p.m., free

Legends

190 Hardin Street, Boone

legends.appstate.edu

(828) 262-303/(828) 262-2208 during event hours

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

February 27: $3 Pint and College Night and open mic with Mike Preslar, 7 to 13:30 p.m., free

February 28: Momma Molasses, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

February 29: Abigail Dowd Duo, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

March 4: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

February 26: Bring Your Vinyl Albums To Play Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, BBQ and Tavern

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

February 27: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Hwy 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

February 27: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom’s Pub

747 West King St., Boone

www.murphysboone.com

(828) 264-5117

February 27: Live Music, 9 p.m., 18+

February 28: Live Music, 9:30 p.m., 18+

February 29: Charles Walker and Chris Larkin with Spaced Angel and King Moody, 9 p.m., $5, 18+

March 4: Weekly Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

River House Inn and Restaurant

1896 Old Field Creek Rd., Grassy Creek

www.riverhousenc.com

(336) 982-2109

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

February 29: Bass Planet MARS feat. Konglo, Dredlok and more, 9 p.m

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

733 Rivers St., Boone

theschaefercenter.org

(828) 262-4046

February 22: Trinity Irish Dance Company, students $10, public $25

February 25: Trampled By Turtles with Sierra Ferrell, 8 p.m., $20 student/$25 public

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort

1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain

www.sugarski.com

(828) 898-4521

The Beacon

125 Graduate Lane, Boone

(828) 268-9600

boonebeacon.com

February 27: Road to Digital Gardens featuring Maddy O’Neal with Konglo, 9:30p.m., $12, 18+

The Cardinal

171 Hwy 105, Boone

thecardinalboone.com

(828) 355-9600

The Hotel Tavern

5 W Main St, West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

February 28: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

February 29: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com,

(828) 266-2179

February 28: Live music, 9 p.m., cover

February 29: Live DJ, 10 p.m., cover

March 2: NC Songsmiths presents Taylor Martin, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m., free

March 4: Dinner with Music and Half Price Wine Night, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Ridgeline

8960 Valley Boulevard (US HWY 321), Blowing Rock

Ridgelineblowingrock.com

(828) 414-9922

March 1: Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

February 28: Caffeine Daydream, with The Dune Sea 10 p.m., $5/$7, 18+

February 29: Chris McGinnis with Jacob Davis Martin and Plantblind, 10 p.m., cover, 18+

Timberlake Restaurant – Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Dr., Blowing Rock

www.chetola.com/restaurants.html

(828) 295-5500

February 27: The Lucky Strikes, 6 to 9 p.m., free

February 28: Tony Bailey, 6 to 9 p.m., free

February 29: Andy Page, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Town Tavern

1182 Main Street in Blowing Rock

www.towntavernbr.com

(828) 295-7500

February 28: Live Music, 9:30 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock

www.twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

February 28: C.D.T. Band, 9 p.m., free

February 29: Joe Randolph Band, 9 p.m., free

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd (HWY 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays — Live Music

Tuesdays — The Neighbors

Wednesdays — Gene Goforth

Thursdays — The Neighbors

Fridays — Phil Stinson

Saturdays — Gene Goforth

Sundays — The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

