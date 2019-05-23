Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone

appalachianmountainbrewery.com

(828) 263-1111

May 23: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

May 24: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

May 25: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free

May 26: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free

May 29: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free

Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge

324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk

www.bannerelkcafe.com

(800) 438-2093

May 24: Live Music, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

130 E. Main St., Banner Elk

bayhousemokehouse.com

(828) 898-8952

May 28: The Collective, 6 to 8:30 p.m., cover

Boone Saloon

489 West King St., Boone

Boonesaloon.com

(828) 264-1811

May 25: The Carmonas, 9 p.m., $5

Casa Rustica

1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone

www.casarustica1981.com

(828) 262-5128

Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.

Live music every Sunday night

Elevations Tavern and Grill

3990 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk

elevationstavernandgrill.com

(828) 898-9880

May 24: The Boomers, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 25: Jazz with Joe Hasty Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 26: Sunday Jazz Brunch with Shane Chalke Trio, noon to 3 p.m., free

Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop

3591 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk

www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys

May 24: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free

Galileo’s

1087 W. King St., Boone

www.galileosboone.com

(828) 865-9591

Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.

Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Grandfather Vineyard Winery

225 Vineyard Lane, Banner Elk

www.grandfathervineyard.com

(828) 963-2400

May 24: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free

May 25: Shelby Rae Moore, 2 to 5 p.m., free

May 26: Harris Brothers, 1 to 5 p.m., free

May 27: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free

Hatchet Coffee Roasters

150A Den Mac Road, Boone

hatchetcoffee.com

(828) 278-7505

May 29: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

4527 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk

(828) 898-9613

May 23: Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., free

May 24: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free

May 25: The Collective, 8 p.m., free

Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant

203 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock

www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn

(828) 295-9703

May 24: Shelby Rae Moore Band, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music

Harvest House Performing Arts Venue

247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone

(828) 263-4171

May 26: Memorial Day Salute with Silvio Matinat Swing Band, 7:30 p.m., $20, $5 for students

Jones House Cultural and Community Center

604 West King St., Boone

www.joneshouse.org

(828) 268-6280

May 23: Open old-time jam, 7:30 p.m., free

Linville Falls Winery

9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls

www.linvillefallswinery.com

(828) 765-1400

May 25: Bluegrass Blend, 3 to 6 p.m., free

May 26: Cahoots, 3 to 6 p.m.

Lost Province Brewery

130 N. Depot St., Boone

Lostprovince.com

(828) 265-3506

May 23: $3 Pint College Night with Chris McGinnis, 7 to 11:30 p.m., free

May 24: Dane Page, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

May 25: Upright and Breathin’, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free

May 26: Celtic Jam Session, 5 p.m., free

May 29: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone

805 W. King St., Boone

mellowmushroom.com/store/boone

(828) 865-1515

May 29: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free

Noble Kava Bar

783 W. King St., Boone

www.noblekava.com

(828) 386-1242

Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover

Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Old Hampton Store, Pub and BBQ

77 Ruffin St., Linville

(828) 733-5213

www.oldhamptonstorenc.com

May 23: Live Music, 6:30 to 9 p.m., free

May 24: Live Music, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 25: Live Music, noon to 3 p.m., free

Orchard at Altapass

1025 Orchard Road, Spruce Pine

www.altapassorchard.org

(828) 765-9531

May 24: Sam McKinney, 1:45 p.m., free

May 25: Amantha Mill, 1 p.m., free

May 25: Rewind, 3 p.m., free

May 26: Randy Flack, 1 p.m., free

May 26: Terry McKinney, 3 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 898-7500

May 23: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub

2968-A, Highway 105, Boone

thepedalinpig.com

(828) 355-9559

May 23: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free

Ransom

747 W. King St., Boone

www.ransomboone.com

(828) 264-5117

May 24: Carrying On Band, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 24: Will Easter and Friends, 10 p.m., free

May 25: Matney, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 25: Corbin Hayslet Band, 9 p.m., free

May 29: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Rivers Street Ale House

957 Rivers St., Boone

www.riverstrettalehouse.com

(828) 264-8100

May 29: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+

Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse

1054 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain

seesugar.com/golf

(828) 898-6464

May 27: Smoking Joe Band with Hope Harvey

The Hotel Tavern

5 W. Main St., West Jefferson

www.thehoteltavern.com

(336) 846-2121

May 24: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

May 25: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free

The Local

179 Howard St., Boone

www.thelocalboone.com

(828) 266-2179

May 24: Open Mic Night, 10 p.m., cover

May 25: The Saturday Shakedown with DJ K5K, 10 p.m., cover

May 27: N.C. Songsmiths presents Old Sap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free

May 29: Dinner Show with half price wine and Stephen Evans, 6 to 9 p.m., free

The Tapp Room

421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

www.tapproom.com

(828) 386-1216

May 28: Open Mic Night, 10 p.m., cover

Timberlake Restaurant — Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock

185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock

chetola.com/dining/

(828) 295-5500

May 23: Lucky Strikes, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 24: Danny Platt, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 25: Klee and Mike, 6 to 9 p.m., free

May 29: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock

Twigsbr.com

(828) 295-5050

May 24: Tony Bailey Band, 9 p.m., free

May 25: Jonathan Birchfield and Co, 9 p.m., free

Valle Crucis Community Park

2892 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis

vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle

(828) 963-9239

May 24: My New Favorites, 7 p.m., free with $5 parking suggested

Woodlands BBQ

8304 Valley Blvd. (Highway 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock

www.woodlandsbbq.com

(828) 295-3651

Mondays – Live Music

Tuesdays – The Neighbors

Wednesdays – Gene Goforth

Thursdays – The Neighbors

Fridays – Phil Stinson

Saturdays – Gene Goforth

Sundays – The Neighbors

All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.

