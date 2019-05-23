Appalachian Mountain Brewery
163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone
appalachianmountainbrewery.com
(828) 263-1111
May 23: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
May 24: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
May 25: Live Music, 8 to 11 p.m., free
May 26: Rustin Clawson, 2 to 5 p.m., free
May 29: Open Mic Night, signups by 2 p.m. in person or phone, 8 to 11 p.m., free
Banner Elk Café and Espresso Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk
(800) 438-2093
May 24: Live Music, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 E. Main St., Banner Elk
(828) 898-8952
May 28: The Collective, 6 to 8:30 p.m., cover
Boone Saloon
489 West King St., Boone
(828) 264-1811
May 25: The Carmonas, 9 p.m., $5
Casa Rustica
1348 N.C. 105 S., Boone
(828) 262-5128
Live jazz music every Thursday night with Todd Wright and Andy Page.
Live music every Sunday night
Elevations Tavern and Grill
3990 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-9880
May 24: The Boomers, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 25: Jazz with Joe Hasty Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 26: Sunday Jazz Brunch with Shane Chalke Trio, noon to 3 p.m., free
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk
www.facebook.com/fredandlarrys
May 24: Open Mic Night hosted by MaryAnn, 7 p.m., free
Galileo’s
1087 W. King St., Boone
(828) 865-9591
Karaoke every Friday night starting at 10 p.m.
Trivia every Monday night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Worship Music Night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Grandfather Vineyard Winery
225 Vineyard Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 963-2400
May 24: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free
May 25: Shelby Rae Moore, 2 to 5 p.m., free
May 26: Harris Brothers, 1 to 5 p.m., free
May 27: Tom Pillion, 2 to 5 p.m., free
Hatchet Coffee Roasters
150A Den Mac Road, Boone
(828) 278-7505
May 29: Open Songwriter’s Circle, 6 p.m., free
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk
(828) 898-9613
May 23: Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., free
May 24: Open Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., free
May 25: The Collective, 8 p.m., free
Inn at Ragged Gardens — Best Cellar Restaurant
203 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock
www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn
(828) 295-9703
May 24: Shelby Rae Moore Band, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music
Harvest House Performing Arts Venue
247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone
(828) 263-4171
May 26: Memorial Day Salute with Silvio Matinat Swing Band, 7:30 p.m., $20, $5 for students
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 West King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
May 23: Open old-time jam, 7:30 p.m., free
Linville Falls Winery
9557 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-1400
May 25: Bluegrass Blend, 3 to 6 p.m., free
May 26: Cahoots, 3 to 6 p.m.
Lost Province Brewery
130 N. Depot St., Boone
(828) 265-3506
May 23: $3 Pint College Night with Chris McGinnis, 7 to 11:30 p.m., free
May 24: Dane Page, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
May 25: Upright and Breathin’, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., free
May 26: Celtic Jam Session, 5 p.m., free
May 29: Trivia Night, 7 p.m., free
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Boone
805 W. King St., Boone
mellowmushroom.com/store/boone
(828) 865-1515
May 29: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free
Noble Kava Bar
783 W. King St., Boone
(828) 386-1242
Open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live music every Friday night from to 10 p.m., no cover
Hookah night every Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Old Hampton Store, Pub and BBQ
77 Ruffin St., Linville
(828) 733-5213
May 23: Live Music, 6:30 to 9 p.m., free
May 24: Live Music, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 25: Live Music, noon to 3 p.m., free
Orchard at Altapass
1025 Orchard Road, Spruce Pine
(828) 765-9531
May 24: Sam McKinney, 1:45 p.m., free
May 25: Amantha Mill, 1 p.m., free
May 25: Rewind, 3 p.m., free
May 26: Randy Flack, 1 p.m., free
May 26: Terry McKinney, 3 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
4235 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 898-7500
May 23: Live Music, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Pedalin’ Pig BBQ and Pub
2968-A, Highway 105, Boone
(828) 355-9559
May 23: Live Music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free
Ransom
747 W. King St., Boone
(828) 264-5117
May 24: Carrying On Band, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 24: Will Easter and Friends, 10 p.m., free
May 25: Matney, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 25: Corbin Hayslet Band, 9 p.m., free
May 29: Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Rivers Street Ale House
957 Rivers St., Boone
(828) 264-8100
May 29: Music Matchup, 9 p.m., free, 18+
Sugar Mountain Golf Clubhouse
1054 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain
(828) 898-6464
May 27: Smoking Joe Band with Hope Harvey
The Hotel Tavern
5 W. Main St., West Jefferson
(336) 846-2121
May 24: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
May 25: Live Music, 6:30 p.m., free
The Local
179 Howard St., Boone
(828) 266-2179
May 24: Open Mic Night, 10 p.m., cover
May 25: The Saturday Shakedown with DJ K5K, 10 p.m., cover
May 27: N.C. Songsmiths presents Old Sap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free
May 29: Dinner Show with half price wine and Stephen Evans, 6 to 9 p.m., free
The Tapp Room
421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone
(828) 386-1216
May 28: Open Mic Night, 10 p.m., cover
Timberlake Restaurant — Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock
185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5500
May 23: Lucky Strikes, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 24: Danny Platt, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 25: Klee and Mike, 6 to 9 p.m., free
May 29: Klee Liles, 6 to 9 p.m., free
Twigs Restaurant and Bar
7956 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-5050
May 24: Tony Bailey Band, 9 p.m., free
May 25: Jonathan Birchfield and Co, 9 p.m., free
Valle Crucis Community Park
2892 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis
vallecrucispark.org/music-in-the-valle
(828) 963-9239
May 24: My New Favorites, 7 p.m., free with $5 parking suggested
Woodlands BBQ
8304 Valley Blvd. (Highway 321 Bypass), Blowing Rock
(828) 295-3651
Mondays – Live Music
Tuesdays – The Neighbors
Wednesdays – Gene Goforth
Thursdays – The Neighbors
Fridays – Phil Stinson
Saturdays – Gene Goforth
Sundays – The Neighbors
All music is free and begins at 6 p.m.
