BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties in N.C., and Grayson County, Va., from 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Two to four inches of snow accumulation is expected above elevations of 3,500 feet, with isolated amounts up to five inches. Wind gusts will reach as high as 35 mph Tuesday afternoon and night. Slippery road conditions can be expected, primarily at elevations above 3,500 feet. Minor snow accumulations will be possible at lower elevations, but accumulations in these areas are expected to be less than two inches and confined more to grassy areas.
Residents are suggested to slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
