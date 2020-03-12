CHAPEL HILL — As developments continue in relation to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and its effects on activities, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced a decision to postpone this weekend's state basketball championship contests indefinitely, as well as suspend all high school interscholastic activities statewide.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker on the postponement of this weekend's NCHSAA basketball title games through a press release from the association on Thursday afternoon, March 12.
The association's Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, through at least Monday, April 6, 2020. The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.
Avery baseball and softball teams are scheduled to travel on Friday afternoon, March 13, to Burnsville to play Mountain Heritage, while the Lady Vikings soccer team is slated to play its only remaining game this week this afternoon (March 12) at Ashe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.