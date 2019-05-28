BANNER ELK — A 25-year-old man from Banner Elk died as the result of a single-vehicle ATV wreck on May 26.
According to Sgt. K.W. Milligan with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck report cites that Trooper T.R. Morrison responded to the 6:45 p.m. call of a driver who had been thrown from a 2003 Arctic Cat ATV on Rominger Road.
The ATV — driven by Larry Shane Rominger — was traveling east on State Road 1122, according to the report. Rominger traveled left of center, lost control of the vehicle and overturned. Milligan said Rominger was ejected and came to rest in the road and the ATV came to rest facing the opposite direction.
Milligan said he believes a friend who was riding a motor vehicle in front of Rominger called 911. Watuaga Medics transported Rominger to Watauga Medical. He was later pronounced dead.
Rominger was not wearing a helmet at the time, Milligan said. Milligan added that the ATV Rominger was riding was also not a motor vehicle that is permitted to be driven on state roads.
No other injuries were reported.
