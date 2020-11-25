BOONE — In lieu of the Western Youth Network’s annual holiday feast for its mentor/mentee pairs, the organization delivered supplies for Thanksgiving meals to 30 WYN families with the help of seven Appalachian State University students.
WYN Assistant Director of Mentoring Charlene Grasinger said the organization isn’t able to host its mentee/mentor feast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the agency started brainstorming in September of how it could still offer an opportunity for WYN mentee families. The agency wanted to still honor the idea of being grateful and bringing people together, said WYN Director of Mentoring Angela McMann.
Brielle Kaluzny is a senior social work student at App State, and said for one of her classes groups of students were asked to partner with local organizations for a project. She has been a mentor through WYN for two years now, and said she knew she wanted her group’s project to help the agency.
“I love the mentor program and adore my mentee,” Kaluzny said.
Kaluzny said she and her mentee had a great time at last year’s holiday feast at Dan’l Boone Inn, and said she wanted to help families have their own Thanksgiving experience since mentor/mentee pairs couldn’t meet for the feast.
Kaluzny and her five other group members created a social media campaign with virtual fliers asking for monetary donations so the group could purchase Thanksgiving meal supplies. The group raised more than $1,000, and purchased the food to be delivered to families.
Grasinger said families were given all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, such as turkey, stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes. WYN staff and mentors delivered the meals to mentee families on Nov. 19.
Mentors with WYN anonymously stated reasons why they were thankful for their mentee and their mentee’s family. One mentor stated that their mentee “always radiates positivity, even when things are going tough. She never fails to put a smile on my face.” Another mentor said their mentee “makes me laugh and spending time with her always brings so much joy.”
For more information about the WYN mentor program, visit www.westernyouthnetwork.org/our-work/mentoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.