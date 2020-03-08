STONY FORK — A building described as a workshop off Flowers Branch Road in the Stony Fork community was completely destroyed by a March 6 night fire, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh.
The fire was first reported at 9:20 p.m. at 307 Flowers Branch Road, on Friday, March 6, according to the Boone Fire call log.
Marsh said on March 8 that the cause of the fire is currently unknown and that there are no estimated damages, but said the building was full of tools and equipment. There were no injuries.
Responding to the scene were the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department, Todd Volunteer Fire Department, Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's office.
