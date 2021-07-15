WATAUGA — Progress and maintenance is continuing on communications towers around Watauga County, according to Emergency Services Director Will Holt.
At the Rich Mountain tower site, Holt noted the generator has been replaced, but has yet to be started up.
“For the generator to be under a warranty, the company who makes it actually has to come and do the initial startup,” Holt said. “So we’re just working with them to get that scheduled.”
At the same time, Holt noted plans are being made to renovate the building that houses the generator. He said no major renovations are being planned, it just needs maintenance and some upkeep work done.
Multiple planned towers have yet to find sites, according to Holt. A planned tower near Elk Knob still does not have a site selected, as a tower will not be allowed too close to the Elk Knob State Park.
Meanwhile, the Powderhorn tower site is still being figured out. Holt said he met with the area’s property owners associaiton in June, which he said went well. He added the county is going to be working with the POA for the future of the tower.
A proposed tower at Nettles Knob in Foscoe is also awaiting a location, with Holt noting “real estate negotiations” have stopped anything concrete from happening with it yet.
At the Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 19, Holt requested a budget amendment for $35,000 to begin the construction of the Sampson tower, which was approved. Almost two months later, Holt said bidding for the tower’s construction has begun and they are hoping the tower will be done by the end of the year. The site is located at 1463 Sampson Road.
“For that site, it’s not bad, we don’t need to build a road and we don’t need to add power because the power is right there,” Holt said. “If we don’t have to bring a lot of infrastructure to a place, it doesn’t take a long time to build it.”
Holt said that in the case of the Sampson tower, the only construction will be the tower itself and a small building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.