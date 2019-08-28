BOONE — First responders used emergency equipment to be able to tend to a driver who had overturned her car and was then subsequently transferred to Watauga Medical Center on Aug. 28.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper R.J. Absher said he received the call at 11:14 a.m. after a Chevy Equinox turned over onto its driver's side at the intersection of Winklers Creek Road and Leisure Acres Lane. Boone Fire and Watauga Medics also responded to the scene.
Meghan Elizabeth Green, 29, of Jacksonville, Fla., was still inside the vehicles when first responders arrived. Crews used tools to remove part of the top of the vehicle to aid Green out of the vehicle. She was transported by medics to Watauga Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Absher said.
Green had failed to maintain lane control, hit an embankment and overturned, according to Absher. She was given a failure to maintain lane control citation. Absher said he didn't suspect drugs, alcohol or speed to have been a factor in the wreck.
The vehicle experienced an extensive amount of damage, and both air bags in the vehicle deployed, according to Absher. He said the vehicle would likely be totaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.