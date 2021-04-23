Kathleen Miccoli

Kathleen Miccoli

Watauga County Emergency Services stated at 11:24 a.m. that Kathleen Miccoli was located and was safe.

WATAUGA — Watauga County Emergency Services crews are currently searching for a woman who was reported missing Thursday, April 22.

Kathleen Miccoli was last seen on foot in the area of Curly Maple Road, according to WCES. Miccoli is a 49-year-old woman with brown hair.

WCES is asking that anyone who can provide information call the Watauga County Sheriff's Office at (828) 264-3761, option 2.

