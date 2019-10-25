SUGAR GROVE — A woman was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center on Oct. 24 after her Subaru Outback traveled 95 feet down an embankment off of U.S. 321.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Hodges said he received the call at 10:52 a.m., but officials believe the wreck may have took place much earlier in the day. Beaver Dam, Watauga Rescue, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Watauga Medics and Cove Creek Fire also responded to the scene.
Misty Renee Hayslett, 36, of Sugar Grove, was traveling South on U.S. 321 when she crossed the center line and traveled down the left side of the road off of an embankment near Bethel Road, according to Hodges. He said it appeared that Hayslett was not wearing her seatbelt.
As of the following day, Hayslett remained in critical condition. Hodges said the vehicle suffered severe damage and was a total loss. The cause of the wreck was still being investigated.
(1) comment
Again, where is your editor? The grammar in this paper is atrocious. “N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Hodges said he received the call at 10:52 a.m., but officials believe the wreck may have took place much earlier in the day. “
Let’s try, “may have taken place...”
