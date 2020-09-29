BOONE — A 21-year-old woman originally charged with DWI in a fatal collision involving pedestrians earlier this month was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle on Sept. 28.
According to Boone Police, the department received 911 calls from numerous parties of a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive around 11 p.m. on Sept. 4. A 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Madison Jane Mahagan was traveling east on East King Street nearing the intersection as two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk.
Boone Police officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the pedestrians that were struck. The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The pedestrians were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries from the collision, according to police.
The deceased were identified as Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54. Both were of Frostburg, Md. Mahagan, of Durham, was arrested and initially charged with DWI.
The Boone Police Department Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation into the causation of the crash and reconstructed the sequence of events that led up to the fatal collision. At the conclusion of the investigation, officers consulted the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office for charging considerations.
Officers appeared and testified before a Watauga County Grand Jury and a true bill of indictment was issued for Mahagan on Sept. 28. Mahagan turned herself in at the Watauga County Magistrate’s Office and was given a $100,000 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date in Watauga County Superior Court.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Lindamore and all those involved,” Boone Police stated. “We would also like to acknowledge and thank the Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, the Watauga Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol for their assistance with this incident. “
