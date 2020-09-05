BOONE — One woman is charged with DWI and two Maryland residents are dead following a vehicle collision that occurred at 11:02 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to Boone Police.
The department received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive.
A 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Madison Jane Mahagan was traveling east on E. King Street nearing the intersection as two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk, according to the Boone Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the pedestrians that were struck. The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The pedestrians were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries from the collision.
The deceased were identified as Tracy Marie Lindamore, age 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr. age 54. Both were of Frostburg, Md.
Mahagan, age 21, of Durham was arrested and initially charged with DWI.
The investigation of the collision is ongoing and any additional charges associated with the collision are pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Boone Police Department’s Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney. Boone Police stated that officers have not yet determined the speed of the vehicle at the time of the collision as the investigation is still ongoing.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Lindamores and all those involved," said Boone Police. "We would also like to acknowledge and thank the Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, the Watauga Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol for their assistance with this incident."
