BOONE — A Vilas woman was suspected to have been under the influence on Jan. 2 when she rolled her Subaru Outback on Poplar Grove Road South.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper M.S. Drake said he received a call at 2:41 p.m. about a one-vehicle crash. The Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
Drake said that while the Subaru likely was not exceeding the speed limit, the driver — Alison Rae McCart, 41 — was traveling too fast on a wet road. McCart traveled off of the right side of the road, struck the embankment, drove through the ditch and overturned.
The vehicle rolled over one time and then landed back on its wheels, Drake said. McCart was traveling north, but the vehicle came to rest facing the opposite direction. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Drake. Drake said he believed that McCart had scrapes and bruises but no serious injuries. She was transported to Watauga Medical Center.
Drake suspected that alcohol was involved but was unsure if other substances were present. McCart was issued citations on DWI, no seatbelt, failure to maintain lane and exceeding a safe speed.
