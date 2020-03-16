BOONE — Boone Police arrested a 19-year-old on March 13 in connection to a fire that officials stated was intentionally set two days prior at the ABC liquor store in Boone.
Elliot Leavel, of Watauga County, was charged with one count of felony burning of a public building, according to Boone Police.
The department stated that it and the Boone Fire Department responded to the Boone ABC Store — located at 2067 Blowing Rock Road — for a structure fire at 11:26 p.m. on March 11. Boone Police stated that it was determined that an unknown woman set multiple fires on the east side of the structure.
Both departments launched a joint investigation and collected multiple surveillance videos from local businesses. It was then determined that the woman was the primary suspect.
Boone Police Cpl. Candace Burlingame located Leavel on March 13 at the Hospitality House — located at 338 Brook Hollow Road. After Burlingame’s interview, Leavel was placed under arrest in connection with the fire. Leavel was taken before a Watauga County magistrate and was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
