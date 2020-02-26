BLACKSBURG, Va. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas above 3,500 feet in elevation from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, to noon Thursday, Feb. 27 in Ashe and Watauga counties in North Carolina and Grayson County, Virginia.
Snow expected above 3,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with amounts up to 5 inches above 4,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Snow could get heavy at times this evening, where one inch of snow could fall in less than an hour.
A wind advisory is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties in North Carolina and southwestern counties in Virginia from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
