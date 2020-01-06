The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes Watauga and Ashe counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Mostly snow, but some sleet is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and afternoon commute.
Most areas will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with 3 to 4 inches possible mainly at the higher elevations.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Untreated roads and walkways will likely become snow and sleet covered resulting in hazardous travel conditions.
