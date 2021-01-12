BOONE — Two weeks after the High Country had a white Christmas, it received a second helping of snow Friday, Jan. 8.
According to the National Weather Service's Boone station, four inches of snow fell Jan. 8. The following day, a further six inches of snow fell, supplementing what had melted.
Jan. 8 saw the highest and lowest temperatures between the two snow days, with a high of 37 degrees Fahrenheit and a low reaching 21 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature since has ranged from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to as low as 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to N.C. Department of Transportation County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn, the department began prepping for the snow on Jan. 7.
"Both maintenance shifts worked 12-hour cycles from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10 in order to provide continuous staffing and ensure roads were cleared as quickly as possible," Chrisawn said. "We also supplemented NCDOT forces with snow removal contractors which provided plow trucks and salt spreaders during the same period. We began plowing operations on paved secondary roads once primary roads had been sufficiently addressed. These efforts allowed us to keep traffic moving on our primary roadways with the least disruption possible."
Boone Police Department Chief Andy Le Beau said that while the poor driving conditions lead to some incidents, the fact that the snow was anticipated helped people know to avoid going out.
