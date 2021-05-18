BLOWING ROCK — Ian Gabriel Wilson has been hired as Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s new Curator of Exhibitions & Collections. With a rich background in the arts, “Gabe” brings special talents to the museum’s mission in Blowing Rock.
Wilson received his bachelor’s degree in Art History and Cultural History from Vermont’s Marlboro College, then completed graduate studies at the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago, from which he holds two Master’s degrees: Modern & Contemporary Art History, Theory & Criticism, and in Arts Administration & Policy.
Most recently, Wilson served as the Jeanne and Ralph Graham Collections Fellow at Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Among his curated exhibitions while in this post was the first major museum presentation and publication to study the life and career of the eponymous textile designer and interior architect, Ruth Adler Schnee. He also curated the forthcoming exhibition, “With Eyes Opened: Cranbrook Academy of Art since 1932,” described as “an exhaustive book and exhibition project cataloging the illustrious and experimental history of the academy of art, craft, and design, its graduates, and faculty.”
“This is a terrific hire, a perfect hire,” said Lee Carol Giduz, executive director of BRAHM. “A lot of people outside of the art world may not realize the significance of Gabe’s fellowship at Cranbrook. Out of the many applications for that post, they hire one ‘fellow’ each year. It is a much sought-after honor, really.”
And Wilson has hit the ground running.
“Gabe arrived and immediately set about curating our newest exhibition,” said Giduz. “His work at that task has been really, really good and very creative.”
Wilson previously held positions at the academic journal, ARTMargins, the Roger Brown Study Collection in Chicago, and the Sullivan Galleries at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he was awarded a Graduate Curatorial Fellowship by the Art Institute for Curatorial Research and Practice in 2015. At Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, he taught courses in the history of craft and the concepts and methods of visual culture.
Raised in Greenville, S.C., Wilson claims deep familial roots in Western North Carolina and East Tennessee.
“At BRAHM, I am excited to continue exploring my art historical specialties in contemporary craft, landscape studies and modern design while maintaining the museum’s impressive exhibition calendar and helping to grow the permanent collection. I am hoping to broaden our audience with dynamic, emergent gallery content that highlights local and regional makers and movements, especially where they complement BRAHM’s beloved traditions in American Impressionism and Blowing Rock history,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.