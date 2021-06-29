WATAUGA — North Carolina families who use WIC — a U.S. Department of Agriculture program for Women, Infants, and Children — had their benefits for fresh fruits and vegetables increase to $35 per month on June 1, according to N.C. WIC.
Before the increase, women in the program received $11 per month for fruit and vegetables, while children received $9 per month. The benefit increase is being paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will be available from June to September.
WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for pregnant and postpartum women as well as infants, and children under the age of five.
The extra money was automatically loaded onto their accounts in June. The fruit and vegetable increase includes fresh, canned and frozen options, according to N.C. WIC.
Rev. Douglas Greenaway, president and CEO of the National WIC Association, said in a statement that too many families struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to afford the healthy foods that help grow healthy children.
“This temporary boost to the WIC benefit is an investment in our nation’s future,” Greenaway said. “Increased access to vegetables and fruits is a critical step toward ensuring that children have access to vital nutrients, curbing childhood obesity rates while strengthening our local farm economies. In communities across the country, WIC is ready to help as parents continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.”
For more information about the WIC program or to sign up, community members can contact AppHealthCare in Watauga County at (828) 264-4995 or in Ashe County at (336) 246-9449, or visit www.apphealthcare.com.
