BOONE — While many local restaurants and shops face closures or drastically reduced operations as a result of COVID-19, others have experienced an uptick or steady business as a result of the virus’s impacts.
Grocery stores have been the focus of media coverage as certain in-demand items have been picked clean by shoppers.
Harris Teeter is hiring full- and part-time employees, according to its website, as is Publix.
“We’re looking to hire more than 2,000 associates across our retail and support (warehousing and distribution centers) in our seven state-operating area,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said. “Our stores continue to be extremely busy. Our warehousing and distribution centers are working around the clock to receive product from our suppliers and to ship product to our stores. In the past two weeks alone, we have delivered more than 20,000 truckloads to our stores.”
Walmart’s corporate office announced this week that it is hiring 150,000 new positions nationwide, including full-time, part-time and temporary positions.
Lee Hornish, owner of Boone Delivery, said that business has not recovered from the extended Appalachian State University spring break, but he noted he has seen an uptick in deliveries.
“When students are gone, which is a big part of the population, we’re going to feel a hit regardless,” Hornish said. “We’re not back yet.”
Hornish said that Boone Delivery has added 10 new restaurants to its offerings and has seen in excess of 30 new applications for drivers in the last couple of weeks.
“We thank the locals big time, they’ve stepped up,” Hornish said. “People in Boone generally tip very well generally. The locals here are absolutely fantastic.”
Hornish also noted that the drivers are being extremely vigilant with hygiene and are offering “no contact” deliveries.
Ryan Swanson, vice president of marketing and restaurant development with Prairie Pizza Inc., the parent company of the Domino’s Pizza of Boone, said that fewer students in town has had a “negative impact” on the company, but said that’s not the focus.
“Our whole service is on how we can help the communities,” Swanson said.
Swanson said that they’ve had a record number of applicants to their 61 stores across the region from a variety of backgrounds and age ranges.
“We feel good because we’re keeping people employed and obviously, delivering a high-quality product with assurance that we’re going above and beyond,” Swanson said.
In addition, Swanson said that every delivery bag is sanitized after coming back from delivery, and lobbies are cleaned every two hours.
At area ABC stores, restaurant sales are down, while walk-in sales are up.
Edith Nations, who has been the Blowing Rock ABC store general manager for 17 years, said that she wasn’t concerned with the ongoing pandemic’s effect on revenues. While she won’t have exact figures until the end of the month, walk-in business has increased to the point that it’s making up for the restaurant sales that have dried up.
“People are not going to stop drinking,” Nations said.
Boone ABC store general manager Ronnie Hayes said that in his store, walk-in sales are up $13,000 compared to the same month last year. However, restaurant sales are down more than $76,000 in March 2020 compared to March 2019, which he said did more than $134,000.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said on March 26 that he had heard that commercial cleaning businesses were seeing an increase in business due to many seasonal residents deciding to come back to the area earlier than previously scheduled.
