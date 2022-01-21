WATAUGA — The Western Watauga Branch library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 24, according to County Librarian Monica Caruso.
Caruso also announced that the Watauga County Public Library's wireless internet access will be down from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.
For more information about the Watauga County Public Library, visit www.arlibrary.org/watauga.
For more information about the Western Watauga Branch, visit www.arlibrary.org/wwatauga-branch/w-watauga-branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.