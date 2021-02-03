The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County experienced an increase of 171 total COVID-19 cases since Jan. 26. The active case count has decreased over the course of the week with 119 active cases as of Feb. 2. The high in active cases came on Jan. 28 when there were 170 cases.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. The last increase in deaths the county experienced came on Jan. 18 when AppHealthCare reported two new deaths.
As of Feb. 2, AppHealthCare reports 130 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
To date, AppHealthCare has reported 20 total clusters in the county.
AppHealthCare reported four active clusters on Jan. 29:
- Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation with 19 total cases in eight staff members and two residents. One person has died. The last positive result was reported on Jan. 14 and as of the last report, zero cases are active.
- Foley Center with 51 total cases in 21 staff and 30 residents. The last positive result was on Jan. 25 and as of the last report, zero cases are active.
- Greenway Baptist Child Development Center with 19 total cases in nine children and ten staff. The last positive result was on Jan. 23 and as of the last report, three children and one staff were active.
- RHA Health Services with two total cases in two staff members. The last positive result was on Jan. 20 and as of the last report, two staff members are active.
Appalachian State University has seen 149 students and 20 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1. Students who live on campus moved back to their residence halls between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31.
Across the state, 764,228 people have tested positive and 9,409 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Feb. 2. So far, 683,6973 have recovered as of Feb. 1.
Vaccines:
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has administered 4,993 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 1. NCDHHS also reports 710 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of Jan. 29, AppHealthCare reported it had received 2,050 Moderna vaccines and 975 Pfizer vaccines for a person’s first dose. The county also reports receiving 600 Moderna vaccines and 975 Pfizer vaccines for the second dose.
AppHealthCare is receiving 200 doses of the vaccine from NCDHHS in the coming week. The week of Jan. 25, AppHealthCare also received zero doses for Watauga County.
North Carolina surpassed the 1 million mark of vaccinations given throughout the state on Jan. 29.
State COVID-19 update:
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new tools on Feb. 2 to help North Carolinians get their COVID-19 vaccine questions answered and to find vaccine locations in the state.
“We want North Carolinians to be able to get answers to their questions – whether that is about the vaccines and how they work, when they are eligible to take their shot, or where their spot is to get a vaccine. They can call our hotline or go to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov and get honest information,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at (888) 675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.
The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and TTY. Callers will be able to select call back assistance where they receive a call when agents are available instead of waiting in line for an agent. The language line will be available for all other languages needed.
The Find a Vaccine Location search tool lets North Carolinians enter their ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers. The Find a Vaccine Location tool will be updated regularly with the latest available data. Users should contact vaccine providers directly to confirm availability and schedule appointments. Vaccine supplies remain very low, and people eligible to be vaccinated may have to wait for an appointment.
At a Feb. 2 press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools to provide in person learning for their students.
“Students should still have the option of remote learning if that’s best for them and the teachers who are at risk should be providing that remote instruction,” Cooper said. “But students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance.”
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said he agrees that providing in-person instruction is ideal and they should work toward increasing the amount of time students are in school.
“We have provided in person instruction for our Pre-K students, self-contained children with disabilities and our in-school mental health programs since August,” Elliott said. “Other students have been attending in person on Plan B since October. The governor’s executive orders continue to prevent Plan A — full time or full capacity attendance — at middle and high school and nothing today seems to change that.”
Cooper did not issue any directive to reopen schools, but instead issued guidance for schools to make that decision.
“As we work toward moving K-5 from Plan B to Plan A, we will need to work through some significant hurdles,” Elliott said. “The biggest of which is how to get more of the students to school on buses and still follow the DHHS restrictions on bus capacity limits. We also will need to increase our contact tracing and isolation protocols because we will have more students together with less than six feet of social distance.”
Elliott said the greatest challenge currently is keeping staff healthy enough to have teachers in all the classrooms. Lately, Elliott said, WCS has been very close to not having enough staff to keep the doors open.
Teachers are currently scheduled to receive a vaccine in phase three of North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The state is currently vaccinating those in phase one and two who are frontline health care workers and those 65 and older.
“We cannot get that vaccine for our staff soon enough,” Elliott said.
