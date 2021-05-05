The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from April 27 to May 4. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 23 total COVID-19 cases since April 27 to reach 4,647 total cases as of May 4. The active case count has dipped during the course of the week with 11 total active cases as of May 4 — the lowest active case count since June 19, 2020.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of April 27 to May 20 with the last reported death on Feb. 16.
As of May 4, AppHealthCare reported 148 people have been hospitalized — up four from last week — since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported four active clusters in Watauga County in its last situation update April 30. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- App State women’s soccer team with five total cases. The last positive result came on April 21, and as of the last report five are active.
- App State Thunder Hill Residence Hall with 18 total cases. The last positive result came on March 31, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Cottages of Boone with 21 total cases. The last positive result came on April 26, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- Watauga County Detention Center with 28 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on April 26, and as of the last report 26 cases are active.
As of May 4, Appalachian State University has had 557 students and 48 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Four students were active as of May 4.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 24,166 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of May 3. NCDHHS also reports 21,083 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of May 3, roughly 43 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 37.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
As of May 3, App State has administered nearly 4,280 vaccines to faculty, staff, students and community members.
State COVID-19 update
NCDHHS announced April 29 it is expanding eligibility for food assistance benefits to help college students who are struggling to purchase food and stay in school during the pandemic.
Some college students in North Carolina are now eligible to receive assistance through the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program under this temporary change of benefits approved by the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Education announced this additional assistance for college students and institutions on March 19 through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) grants program. The additional assistance provides ongoing relief from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 and will be in effect until 30 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency is lifted.
“Reducing food insecurity, especially during this pandemic, is a top priority for the department,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry. “These benefits will help our college students stay in school and be able to safely get proper nutrition needed to learn and thrive.”
To be eligible, students must have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have documentation of an estimated family contribution of $0 on their federal student aid determination or eligibility for work study. To ensure every eligible college student who has been worried about their next meal is aware of the change and to encourage them to apply for FNS benefits, the Department of Education has begun its own direct outreach through email to inform college students about the temporary changes to the work requirement exemptions for the FNS program.
Eligible students who have applied for FNS benefits will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, similar to a debit card, that can be used to purchase food at a grocery store, farmers markets or online through Amazon, Walmart, Aldi, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Food Lion, Carli C’s and Publix.
College students and others can determine if they are eligible and apply for food assistance at www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps or contact their local Department of Social Services. Watauga County DSS can be reached at (828) 265-8100.
