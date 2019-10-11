WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and Watauga Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.
Officials with WCSO and other agencies are searching for 28-year-old Lucas M. English, who is currently wanted for felony flee to elude arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
According to Sheriff Len Hagaman, a WCSO deputy was dragged by a vehicle driven by English while the deputy was attempting to place English under lawful arrest. English was then involved in a vehicle wreck and fled the scene on foot.
Hagaman said officers are actively searching for English and are checking out several leads. He added that there are no known indications of English being a danger to the public.
"As with anyone wanted by law enforcement, we would ask the public to use caution and contact law enforcement if they see Mr. English, and to provide as much information as to his location and vehicles as can be safely accomplished," Hagaman said.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices.
Each county has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fundraising, public relations and approval of rewards.
