BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Watauga Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s assistance in solving a reported breaking and entering incident.
According to Boone Police, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office received a report of a breaking and entering that occurred at Mountain Pathways School — located at 421 Howards Creek Road in Boone —at 4 p.m. on April 19. The crime reportedly occurred sometime between April 15 and 19.
The following items were allegedly taken: a white Apple iPad that is in a green and black rubber case, three Chromebooks (each with a silver top and a navy blue/gray bottom) and an HP desktop computer monitor and tower.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices.
