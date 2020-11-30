BOONE — Due to current weather conditions and the forecast for additional snowfall overnight, Watauga County Schools will operate on an inclement weather remote learning day for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
This means that all students in-person or Watauga Virtual Academy who would have had direct instruction Tuesday will now join their classes remotely from home. All K-8 in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10 a.m. and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. All high school in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10:30 AM. Students who are on their flex days will continue to complete their flex day assignments like normal.
For more information about remote learning days, visit wataugaschools.org and click on Virtual/Remote Learning tab at the top.
The holiday/snowday program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. for all registered students. Information about registration may be found at wataugaschools.org and click on Afterschool under Departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.