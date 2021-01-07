BOONE — Watauga County Schools announced that it will be fully remote Friday, Jan. 8, due to inclement weather.
"Due to current weather conditions and the forecast for additional snowfall overnight, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Friday, Jan. 8," according to WCS spokesperson Garrett Price. "This means that all students in-person or Watauga Virtual Academy who would have had direct instruction Friday will now join their classes remotely from home. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety."
All K-8 in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10 a.m. and follow the schedule provided by their teachers, high school in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10:30 a.m. and students who are on their flex days will continue to complete their flex day assignments like normal, Price noted.
Price added that the Holiday/Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about remote learning days, visit www.wataugaschools.org and click on Virtual/Remote Learning tab at the top.
