BOONE — Watauga County Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 1 due to snow and ice-covered roads and the forecast for additional incoming inclement weather.
It will be an optional teacher workday and there will be no remote learning. Teachers and employees may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work.
The Holiday/Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m..
For more information about school operations, visit www.wataugaschools.org.
