WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College and Appalachian State University have signed an agreement for the establishment of the Aspire Appalachian Co-Admission Program. The program creates predictable pathways for students from WCC to Appalachian and is designed to provide North Carolinians affordable access to higher education.
“This most recent alliance with the community college is one of many early inclusion and college access partnerships we have with Wilkes County,” said Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Providing an open door to higher education for North Carolinians is a role we are proud to fulfill and one that is essential to our state’s workforce and economic development.”
Dr. Jeff Cox, the Wilkes Community College president, said he was excited to be able to tell all Wilkes Community College students that if they follow the Aspire program guidelines, they will be guaranteed admission to Appalachian when they complete their associate degrees at WCC.
“Our students who do transfer to App State are very successful when they get there — we just have to get more students in that transfer pipeline to continue on to finish their bachelors’ degrees, and this program will help us reach that goal,” Cox said.
Eligibility requirements for the program include a 2.25 GPA and completion of a two-year associate degree program from Wilkes Community College. WCC students admitted into the Aspire Appalachian Co-Admission program are guaranteed admission into an Appalachian undergraduate program and have up to three years to complete their degree. Aspire Appalachian students also have access to academic and financial aid advising in order to maximize their academic achievement and minimize student debt.
App State Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris said, “We are excited to offer uninterrupted access to a four-year degree for Wilkes Community College students through the Aspire Appalachian program. This program will allow students to further their academic interests and prepare to enter the workforce as critical thinkers and doers.”
WCC VP of Instruction, Dr. Yolanda Wilson stated, “We are incredibly excited about this partnership and what it will mean for our students. Creating a seamless transition from Wilkes to Appalachian State is a key goal of the Aspire program, and we have dedicated teams at both institutions working together to ensure our students not only complete their associate’s degrees, but move on to finish their baccalaureate studies to prepare for the workforce.”
For more information about the Aspire Appalachian Co-Admission program contact Dr. Sheneele Wagoner, WCC advisor, at sfwagoner364@wilkescc.edu or (336) 838-6195.
