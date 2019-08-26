FLEETWOOD — Watauga and Wilkes deputies apprehended the driver of a stolen vehicle after a 30-mile, three-county car chase, ending on Windy Acres Ridge Road in Fleetwood about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
Christopher L. Coman, 49, of Wilkesboro, is charged with three felony counts of probation violation, one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one felony count of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving to endanger and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Danny Houck said the chase originated in Wilkes County after a Wilkes deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Food Lion off of N.C. 16 in Wilkesboro.
Coman, driving a 2000 Honda Civic, fled the scene after the arrival of a Wilkes County deputy. Houck said the deputy then started the pursuit, ran the vehicle's tags and saw it was reported as stolen.
Coman traveled north on N.C. 16, turned left onto U.S. 421 and headed west toward Watauga County. At the county line, Watauga County deputies took lead on the pursuit, Houck said.
Watauga deputies continued the chase, following Coman on U.S. 421 where he then turned right onto U.S. 221. Houck said that ACSO was en route to place spike strips on U.S. 221 in the vehicle’s path.
Before Ashe County deputies arrived to place the spike strips, Coman turned right onto Windy Hill Road, and then took another right onto Windy Acres Ridge Road, where the road dead ends.
Houck said Watauga and Wilkes deputies arrested Coman on Windy Acres Ridge Road without incident. There were no passengers in the vehicle, according to Houck.
Following the arrest, Coman was transported to Wilkes County Jail, where he is being held under a $30,000 secured bond.
