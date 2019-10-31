WATAUGA — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
The watch also includes the following areas in Southwest Virginia: Bland County, city of Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Pulaski County, Smyth County, Tazewell County and Wythe County. Greenbriar, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties in West Virginia are also under the watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.