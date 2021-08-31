BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of three counties, including Watauga.
At 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 31, the NWS warned of 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts along with heavy rain expected to impact Boone, West Jefferson, Blowing Rock, Lansing, Foscoe and Glendale Springs.
The warnin was set to expire at 6:45 p.m.
