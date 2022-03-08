BOONE — The Watauga Substance Action & Prevention Coalition (WSAP) conducted 59 Alcohol Purchase Surveys in Watauga County in November of 2021. WSAP partnered with Appalachian State students who are a part of the Public Health Department and aged between 21-23 to administer the surveys.
The main objective of Alcohol Purchase Surveys is to decrease access and consumption of underage drinking by identifying retailers who may need training on how to properly check IDs.
Students were sent to 31 alcohol retail outlets that sold alcohol for off-premise consumption such as convenient stores, liquor stores, and supermarkets. Participants attempted to buy alcohol without their ID on hand. If the business refused to sell to them, they passed and if the business sold them alcohol without proof of identification, they failed. Purchase surveys can help indicate who is selling alcohol to minors and may need training on how to properly check IDs. With this information, communities can assess the issue of retail access to minors. Of the 31 off-premise locations surveyed, five did not pass.
A WSAP coalition member followed up with each of the outlets surveyed to hand deliver their results and offer options for training if they failed, as well as the impact that checking ID’s has on underage drinking. Retailers also received signs and handouts to encourage checking for identification.
We want to celebrate the following businesses who passed their Alcohol Purchase Surveys in fall of 2021 and thank them for preventing underage drinking by properly checking IDs.
- ABC Store of Boone- HWY 105
- ABC Store of Blowing Rock- Valley Blvd
- Benchmark Provisions- South Depot St
- Circle K- Hwy. 105
- CVS- Blowing Rock Rd
- Dollar General Store- Forest Hill Dr
- Food Lion- Watauga Village Dr
- Food Lion- Old Hwy. 421 S
- Food Lion- Valley Blvd
- Hardin Xpress- Hardin Street
- Harris Teeter- Shadowline Dr
- Ingles Market- Hwy. 105
- Kangaroo Express- State Farm Rd
- Kangaroo Express- 771 Blowing Rock Rd
- Kangaroo Express- West King Street
- Kangaroo Express- US Hwy. 421
- Kangaroo Express- 410 Blowing Rock Rd
- Los Tres Reyes Mexican Store- Hwy. Ext 105
- Lowes Foods- New Market Center
- Pennywise Market- East King Street
- Publix- Blowing Rock Rd
- Scotchman- Blowing Rock Rd
- Speedway- Hwy. 105
- Speedway- Valley Blvd.
- Speedway- Hwy. 105
- Speedway- Old East King Street
- Speedway- Blowing Rock Rd
- Sunset and Vine- Sunset Dr
- Walgreens- Blowing Rock Rd
- Walmart- Watauga Village Dr
