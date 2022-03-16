WATAUGA — The Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a tree seedling sale through March 31.
For sale are American hazelnut, white oak, chestnut oak, flowering dogwood, Chinese chestnut, red mulberry, common persimmon, buttonbush, river birch and wild black cherry trees. Bundles of five seedlings — which can be composed of a mixture of species — cost $20 while single seedlings are being sold for $5.50. Persimmons must be purchased in quantities of two.
Graham Fox from the Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District said the Watauga County Cooperative Extension does an annual fruit tree sale, so his department focuses on hardwood and ornamental trees.
“The proceeds from the tree sale help us fund the purchase of new equipment and to maintain our current equipment that we have here for the equipment rental program,” Fox said.
The Soil and Water Conservation District’s equipment rental program provides tools and machines for landowners in the community for low cost. According to its website, the program offers equipment like mulchers/bedders, potato diggers, potato sorter/washers, seed planters, Christmas tree setters and sub-soilers.
To place an order for a seedling, call the Watauga Soil and Conservation District at (828) 264-3850 ext. 3, or visit in person at 971 West King St. in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.