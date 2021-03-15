WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about two over-the-phone scams that have been reported to the agency by community members.
The scams have led to the second and third such warnings in one month.
Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman said on March 6 that an elderly couple recently received a phone call from a fake WCSO number with the caller claiming to be from the WCSO. The scam caller asked for money to keep the couple from being arrested, and they sent $5,000 to the caller.
“If anyone gets a call claiming to be, or from, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office asking for money, simply hang up as we never call asking for money,” Hagaman stated.
According to Hagaman, any money associated with a bond, civil or criminal matter and arrests are all processed through the Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court. He added that if someone has any doubt on anything relating to the WCSO, they can call the agency at (828) 264-3761 24-hours a day and ask for a deputy, supervisor or an on-call criminal investigator.
On Tuesday, March 16, Hagaman warned of a third scam, with four reports reaching the WCSO as of the announcement.
According to Hagaman, the reports claim a male called potential victims posing as a WCSO deputy, using different names of current employees and different ranks. Hagaman stated the caller would then say the potential victim has a warrant out for their arrest, but they can get out of it by paying up front with prepaid cards or by giving away banking information.
“This person is currently calling from the phone number of (828) 649-5678 or (828) 649-5670,” Hagaman stated. “Watauga County Sheriff’s Office does not seek payment for any reason over the phone under any circumstances. If you do receive a phone call from this person, do not give any personal information. Hang up and call our office at (828) 264-3761 extension 2 and ask to speak with a detective.”
Reports of the scams comes weeks after the WCSO warned of a similar fraudulent call.
In the first reported scam, a caller would claim to be someone’s grandchild or family member and that something tragic had happened. They would then ask for money in the form of gift cards or Walmart money transfers.
